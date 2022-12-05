Around the NFL

Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points, 21-19, Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory.

Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with a Mo Alie-Cox fumble returned for a TD by former Colts safety Malik Hooker. Then quarterback Matt Ryan threw his second and third interceptions of the night and topped this disaster sundae with a fumble.

The turnover issues have plagued Indy all season, but Sunday's epic deluge in prime time was another level of bad. For the season, the Colts have 26 turnovers, an NFL high.

"If you have 30 turnovers in a season, it's just so costly," receiver Parris Campbell said, via the Associated Press. "Obviously, the record speaks for itself. That was just unacceptable."

If you went to bed at the start of the fourth quarter Sunday night, you might have expected to wake up to a tight box score. Instead, the turnovers led to a laugher, as the Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas became the third team in NFL history to score that many points in the fourth quarter of a game (2007 Lions -- Week 4 vs. Chicago; 1925 Cardinals -- Week 13 vs. Milwaukee Badgers).

Ryan continued his season-long struggle with turnovers. The Indy QB has 18 giveaways and 13 INTs this season, both most in the NFL.

Despite the QB's struggles, interim coach Jeff Saturday insisted he never considered benching Ryan.

"From a quarterback perspective, you dig yourself a hole, you've got to get out," Saturday said. "He knows he didn't play good. It didn't take us to tell him. But no, you don't yank him. You work your way out no different than any other player. You find a way to fix it and get better."

Heading into the bye at 4-8-1, Saturday didn't completely dismiss a potential QB change for the final four weeks, whether that could be Nick Foles or Sam Ehlinger.

"It's five minutes after a beating," Saturday said. "I'm disappointed, they're disappointed, no decision I'm going to make right now is going to be a good decision. We've got weeks to go about this. A four-game season. We need to get better. As a team we need to get better in a lot of different areas."

Indy entered the year with postseason aspirations, but Sunday's blowout loss ensured a .500 or worse record.

"We've got four games left," Campbell said. "Are we going to lay down for every single opponent, or are you going to respond? What are we made of? How can we respond?"

How they respond will have significant repercussions for many in Indy this offseason, from general manager Chris Ballard to Saturday to Ryan and on down the line.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says blowout loss to Lions was 'embarrassing'

Following their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, the Jaguars went to Detroit and got destroyed, losing 40-14, and QB Trevor Lawrence called it Jacksonville's biggest embarrassment so far this season.

news

Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'

The Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow enters MVP race with win over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Joe Burrow has entered the MVP chat. The Bengals QB outdueled Patrick Mahomes, the MVP favorite, on Sunday for a 27-24 victory over the AFC West-leading Chiefs.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith considering QB change after latest loss: 'Every job is open'

For the first time this season, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith cracked the door open for a potential quarterback change. Sitting at 5-8 following Sunday's loss, the Falcons could take the bye week to give Desmond Ridder a chance.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Saints-Buccaneers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year with a spinal cord contusion.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered broken foot vs. Dolphins, will miss rest of season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot early during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on two-TD game vs. Titans: 'This one meant a lot to me'

With eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans, Eagles WR A.J. Brown explains how important it was to get some revenge against his former team.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 13 action.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo exits with ankle injury in first half of win over Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Backup QB Brock Purdy would lead the Niners to a 33-17 win.

news

Packers earn NFL-record 787th victory in franchise history, moving past rival Bears for first time

On the strength of Sunday's 28-19 win, the Green Bay Packers have become the NFL's all-time winningest franchise and passed the archrival Chicago Bears for the first time.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE