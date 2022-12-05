Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 09:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion.

"I think we're at a crossroads," Vrabel said. "I told the team I think we're at a crossroads with kind of how we want to continue down this season. We can't point fingers. We have to assume that each and every one of us didn't do a good enough job -- because we didn't. We have to come to work with greater energy and greater resolve to prepare to win a football game against a division opponent.

"It sucks losing. It sucks getting beat the way we did. But we got to make a decision. How much we are willing to invest and trust in what the coaches are doing, trust in what the other players are doing? I think it's a critical time for us."

Thanks to a good coaching staff, Vrabel's club has played over its head for much of the season. But losses to the Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals have highlighted the talent discrepancy -- particularly with injuries on defense -- with the upper-echelon teams.

Tennessee's secondary got bullied by former Titan A.J. Brown, as Philly racked up 453 total yards of offense. The offense couldn't find the right gear, with Derrick Henry held to just 30 yards on 11 carries and Ryan Tannehill sacked a season-high six times.

Luckily for the 7-5 Titans, playing in the AFC South has its benefits, as they sit as the only team with more than four victories. It would take an epic collapse -- coupled with another division rival going on a winning streak -- for Tennessee to miss the postseason. But making noise in January is another story

"We're going to find out what we're about," Tannehill said. "I think we have a resilient group. We're tough and we have bounced back from a lot before, and I believe we'll bounce back from this.

"At the end of the day, this one's done. It stings. It hurts. We're all disappointed. We're all frustrated. Mad. Angry. Every emotion you can name. But we have to be able to get over it and get ready to go win the next one."

The next one is a home date against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just got blown out, 40-14, on the road in Detroit.

