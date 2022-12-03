Around the NFL

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

Published: Dec 03, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve.

The quarterback cleared concussion protocol Friday but was ruled out of Sunday's contest against Seattle due to a neck injury. Now he's slated to miss at least the next four games after the decision to place him on IR.

Although that timeline would allow Stafford to return in Week 17, the 3-8 Rams could presumably opt to hold their franchise signal-caller out for the remainder of the season given their position in the standings.

The 34-year-old has thrown for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions through nine starts in 2022.

Stafford's trip to injured reserve is another blow to the defending Super Bowl champions in a lost season that few saw coming, and it's been a particularly painful year for the Pro Bowler.

An elbow injury plagued Stafford for most of the offseason, and he never seemed fully right in the first half of the year. The offense was consistently out of sync aside from his connection with Cooper Kupp, who is also on IR with a high ankle sprain, and it plummeted to a bottom-five unit in both scoring and yards.

Stafford has been in concussion protocol twice this year -- once when mid-week symptoms held him out of a Week 10 game against Arizona, and again due to a third-quarter hit against the Saints in a Week 11 loss.

Year 1 of the Stafford experience in Los Angeles resulted in a Super Bowl. Year 2 has all the appearances of a missed postseason. Only time will tell what's in store for Stafford and the Rams moving forward.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Thursday night's Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed QB Mac Jones yelling on the sidelines during the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills. The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE