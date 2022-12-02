Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

The quarterback missed Week 12's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and a Week 10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals while in concussion protocol.

McVay added that John Wolford would start Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. The 27-year-old backup started Week 10 but suffered a neck injury. He dressed last week, but Bryce Perkins started in the loss in K.C.

Stafford's neck injury, coupled with the Rams' 3-8 record, makes the quarterback's status uncertain for the rest of the season. L.A. could decide to shut down Stafford for the duration of the campaign to ensure he's healthy heading into 2023.