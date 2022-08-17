Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'right on track' for season after dealing with elbow tendinitis

Published: Aug 17, 2022 at 04:38 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Matthew Stafford will be ready for the Rams' season opener despite the elbow tendinitis he's been dealing with throughout training camp.

The Rams quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he "felt good" the day following an intrasquad scrimmage where he participated in full, which is notable considering the team has been closely monitoring his workload for the past month.

"I felt like I got a bunch of good work in," Stafford said. "I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

Stafford added that he won't be putting a timetable on whether or not the nagging injury will be over and done with by Week 1, or if it's something that will linger all season. Regardless, the 34-year-old indicated that any lingering soreness shouldn't disrupt his performance on the field.

"I know that functionally I feel like I can do everything I need to do," Stafford said. "So, just trying to continue on that road."

Stafford, who's dealt with plenty of pain throughout his 13-year NFL career, overcame the issue during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning season in 2021. Excluded from the offseason workouts after undergoing a procedure on the elbow, Stafford has consistently downplayed the nagging injury and has maintained all along that his performance won't suffer.

Rams coach Sean McVay supported Stafford's claims on Wednesday, saying he hasn't seen "any reason to be concerned" about the issue. McVay added that Stafford threw more than 75 balls during Tuesday's practice. Said McVay: "He looked like the Matthew I know."

By all accounts, Stafford and the Rams hope to put one preseason storyline to rest as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown. The Rams will do so in a highly anticipated prime-time opener versus the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.

"It was awesome. It was a lot of fun to be out there," Stafford said of Tuesday's scrimmage. "Got a bunch of good reps with the guys. I thought our guys up front played really well, did a nice job. It was a good, competitive team practice, which was good to have at this point in camp. It's just fun to be back out there, you know, letting it rip."

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Packers' young receivers aim to respond to Aaron Rodgers' criticism

By multiple accounts, the Packers' young wide receivers took quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday remarks in stride on Wednesday.

news

Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day

Fights have peppered both sessions of the Panthers and Patriots joint practices, something which members of both teams said was unfortunate and limited the time spent actually practicing and working on football.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ramping up activity in practice, looks to regain weight after appendectomy

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's partaking in 11-on-11 practice on Wednesday, discusses his ongoing recovery from the appendectomy he underwent almost three weeks ago.

news

Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley are the three senior finalists for the Class of 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking on Wednesday.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James signs four-year, $76.5 million extension

Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Chargers that will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime

Asked who is the better player among he and his older brother J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt reminded everyone of just how dominant the former Texans star was in Houston.

news

Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice

Following Tuesday's intense, fight-filled practice between the Panthers and Patriots, Carolina DEs Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos spent about 30 minutes working with New England's edge rusher Matt Judon.

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick: RB Rhamondre Stevenson 'way better than he was last year' in pass game

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has vastly improved in the pass game, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Stevenson's growth could lead to more opportunities in the wake of James White's retirement.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects heavy usage of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the passing game as the Packers look to replace the production of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Making your mark

The first episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" introduced us to head coach Dan Campbell and his staff of passionate personalities. In the second episode, the spotlight shined on some of the younger players trying to make a name for themselves. Brendan Walker provides a recap.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE