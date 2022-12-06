2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS





49ers' record: 8-4 (.401)

49ers' Week 14 opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, DL





EE: Most of the biggest needs are on offense. Yet there are spots on defense that can’t be ignored, including the defensive line. D.J. Jones has been a strong addition, and 2022 fourth-rounder Eyioma Uwazurike figures to stick around. Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams are set to hit free agency, though, and Denver might consider a nose tackle to challenge Mike Purcell for a job.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.