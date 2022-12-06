Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 11:45 PM
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-10-1 · Strength of schedule: .486

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL

Week 14 opponent: at Cowboys


EE: Assuming the Texans target their quarterback of the future with their first pick in Round 1, they’ll have a big call with their second first-rounder, via the Browns. Depending on how high it is, we could see them making a pick that correlates with the QB selection -- perhaps an interior blocker or a reliable, game-ready pass-catcher to line up outside.

Pick
2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-10 · .528

Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OL

Week 14 opponent: Bye


DP: A lock for no lower than the No. 2 selection? Losers of nine of their last 10 games, the Bears have the highest remaining strength of schedule of any team. A huge opportunity awaits GM Ryan Poles, who did not have a first-round pick in his first draft on the job.

Pick
3
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 3-9 (.462)

Broncos' Week 14 opponent: vs. Chiefs


See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' and Broncos' needs.

Pick
4
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-9 (.527)

Rams' Week 14 opponent: vs. Raiders


See Pick No. 15 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
5
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 4-9 (.503)

Saints' Week 14 opponent: Bye


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
6
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
4-8 · .452

Biggest needs: QB, CB, DL

Week 14 opponent: at Seahawks


DP: The Panthers are the only team in the league that has a defensive lineman leading the squad in passes defensed (DT Derrick Brown, 6). Carolina must find more playmakers for its secondary.

Pick
7
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
4-8 · .493

Biggest needs: DL, TE, OT

Week 14 opponent: at Titans


EE: After the Jaguars spent three of their first four picks on defense this spring, we could see them pivoting to the offensive side of the ball to make sure they’re supporting Trevor Lawrence properly. They could be looking for a new right tackle, with Jawaan Taylor headed for free agency and Walker Little still a relatively unknown commodity.

Pick
8
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-8 · .531

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 14 opponent: vs. Patriots


DP: Arizona parted with its longtime marquee pass rusher last offseason (Chandler Jones) and now the players that rank first and second in sacks on the team -- J.J. Watt and Zach Allen -- are scheduled to hit the market in 2023 (Watt’s contract voids after the season). What’s the plan for keeping the attack afloat?

Pick
9
5
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-8-1 · .503

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OT

Week 14 opponent: Bye


EE: Yes, quarterback is the screaming need the Colts must once again address this offseason. But they’ll also want to strongly consider adding an offensive tackle who is adept in pass protection. Some of the Colts’ sacks have been on the quarterbacks, but the edges have been heated up too often this season against Indianapolis.

Pick
10
5
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
5-8 · .443

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, DL

Week 14 opponent: Bye


DP: Quarterback might end up the bigger need if the Falcons give rookie Desmond Ridder a look as the starter in the final month of the season and are not satisfied. Whoever is taking snaps for Atlanta next season could benefit from a strengthened wide receiver corps around Drake London, especially with Olamide Zaccheaus ticketed for free agency.

Pick
11
3
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
5-8 · .572

Biggest needs: S, WR, OL

Week 14 opponent: Bye


DP: Offensive line gets a spin on the needs wheel this week. Tight end should absolutely be a priority for the Packers this offseason, but will offensive tackle be an even bigger issue with Elgton Jenkins headed for free agency? 

Pick
12
3
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-7 · .404

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 14 opponent: at Rams


EE: The more the Raiders win down the stretch, the more remote the chances of starting over at quarterback in 2023. Either way, the Raiders must continue building a better offensive line -- especially at right tackle. Kolton Miller is a rock at left tackle, but Jermaine Eluemunor would be best in a swing role and Thayer Munford Jr. projects best inside.

Pick
13
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 5-7 (.507)

Browns' Week 14 opponent: at Bengals


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
14
2
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-7 · .554

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL

Week 14 opponent: vs. Ravens


EE: With Kenny Pickett showing weekly improvement, the Steelers will want to solidify the infrastructure around him. The Steelers realistically need to start in the trenches and build outward. Both the offensive and defensive lines could use upgrades in terms of talent and youth.

Pick
15
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
5-7 · .592

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 14 opponent: vs. Vikings


DP: The Lions defense has taken a turn in the right direction since the calendar flipped to November. Adding a piece or two up front could play a big role in the group taking another step in 2023. John Cominsky, who is second on the team in QB pressures, is due to become a free agent.

Pick
16
1
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
6-6 · .452

Biggest needs: OT, DL, DB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Dolphins


EE: The Chargers’ pass protection without Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins has been poor, and it significantly limits what Justin Herbert can do. Even after taking Slater and Zion Johnson in the past two first rounds, we’d still advocate for more talent across the offensive line. It’s a big concern still.

Pick
17
1
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
6-6 · .520

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL

Week 14 opponent: at Cardinals


EE: Trent Brown, a cut candidate, and Isaiah Wynn, an impending free agent, could be in their final runs with the Patriots following what has been a frustrating season for each. They might not want to move Mike Onwenu back out to tackle again from guard, where he’s best. It’s hard to remember the last time the Patriots offensive line appeared this feeble, and tackle looks like a future problem right now.

Pick
18
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
7-5-1 · .522

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 14 opponent: Bye


DP: Washington escaped with a tie in Week 13, but there were signs of a leaky offensive line, with Taylor Heinicke getting sacked a season-high five times by the Giants, who ranked 26th in the league in sacks entering the week, and finishing the contest as the second-most pressured quarterback of the day.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-6 · .459

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 14 opponent: at 49ers


DP: Maybe Tom Brady will want to stay in Tampa and play a 24th NFL season. But if he doesn’t, then what? Second-year signal-caller Kyle Trask, who has yet to play a snap in the regular season, is the only quarterback signed beyond the 2022 campaign.

Pick
PL
4
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
7-5 · .414

Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR

Week 14 opponent: vs. Panthers


DP: Whether it’s upgrading at linebacker or a different position (probably multiple spots), the Seahawks have to find a way to fix a run defense that has been shellacked to the tune of 205 yards per game in its last three outings. 

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
7-5 · .510

Biggest needs: OL, TE, CB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Jaguars


EE: The offense is built around big, physical and athletic players, as Mike Vrabel prefers. They’ll likely need to address the offensive line this offseason, but tight end can’t be overlooked either. In Chig Okonkwo they have an intriguing H-back type. Pairing him with more of a true Y in-line tight end could make the Titans’ 12-personnel packages a nightmare to defend.

Pick
PL
New York Jets
New York Jets
7-5 · .521

Biggest needs: OL, QB, S

Week 14 opponent: at Bills


EE: The Jets defense is turning into one of the league’s more impressive young units. But we’ll be interested to see if they try to upgrade a bit at safety. Jordan Whitehead has made a few plays this season and figures to be in the 2023 mix, but they likely can upgrade from Lamarcus Joyner or at least add some competition and depth at the position.

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
7-4-1 · .476

Biggest needs: QB, WR, interior OL

Week 14 opponent: vs. Eagles


DP: With contests remaining against the Eagles (two), Commanders, Vikings and Colts, the Giants’ vulnerability up front on offense should continue to be exposed on game days. The interior O-line is crying out for an upgrade this offseason.

Pick
PL
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 8-4 (.401)

49ers' Week 14 opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, DL


EE: Most of the biggest needs are on offense. Yet there are spots on defense that can’t be ignored, including the defensive line. D.J. Jones has been a strong addition, and 2022 fourth-rounder Eyioma Uwazurike figures to stick around. Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams are set to hit free agency, though, and Denver might consider a nose tackle to challenge Mike Purcell for a job. 


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
8-4 · .493

Biggest needs: WR, CB, RB

Week 14 opponent: at Steelers


EE: Do the Ravens need to consider addressing running back again this offseason? It might depend on how healthy J.K. Dobbins is down the stretch, but counting on him and Gus Edwards being consistently available has become more difficult. Plus, Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are soon-to-be free agents.

Pick
PL
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
8-4 · .521

Biggest needs: CB, OT, TE

Week 14 opponent: vs. Browns


EE: Even if the Bengals bring back Hayden Hurst, who has made the most of his one-year deal so far, they really could use more depth. Devin Asiasi is signed through next season, but the contracts for Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox expire in 2023.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-3 · .486

Biggest needs: OT, DL, WR

Week 14 opponent: at Broncos


EE: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson all are free agents-to-be, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling carries a bigger cap number in 2023. If Hardman or Watson (or both) leave, they’ll want to add another vertical threat, even with Kadarius Toney on board.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
9-3 · .527

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 14 opponent: vs. Texans


DP: Will the Cowboys make a commitment to Monday visitor Odell Beckham Jr. that takes wide receiver off the needs list? It sounds like a distinct possibility.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
9-3 · .538

Biggest needs: OL, S, WR

Week 14 opponent: vs. Jets


EE: Bills GM Brandon Beane has done a good job stockpiling defensive backs, drafting eight of them since his maiden class in 2018. But we easily could see it addressed again this spring, perhaps more likely at safety than corner. Jordan Poyer will be a free agent this offseason and Micah Hyde is rehabbing from a neck injury.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
10-2 · .530

Biggest needs: DB, WR, DL

Week 14 opponent: at Lions


DP: The Vikings were clearly pleased about having Dalvin Tomlinson back in the lineup after he missed four games with a calf injury, but will he be returning to Minnesota in 2023? His contract voids after the season, and his departure would leave a massive void.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
11-1 · .473

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL

Week 14 opponent: at Giants


DP: Things couldn’t be going much better for the Eagles at the moment, but tough calls await with big free-agent decisions looming on starters at defensive tackle, cornerback and safety, among other spots.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
5-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, WR, S

Week 14 opponent: at Bengals


EE: If you were to point to one position that most badly needed an upgrade, it would be defensive tackle. The Browns have been forced to overplay the likes of Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott, who have looked more like rotational players to this point of their careers. Cleveland lacks a first-round pick but might be able to be in range to draft a solid DT talent in Round 2.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-9

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Raiders


DP: The Rams have allowed the fourth-most QB pressures on offense and produced the second-fewest pressures on defense. Injuries obviously haven’t helped, but still, this team is sorely lacking in the trenches right now.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
8-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE

Week 14 opponent: at Chargers


EE: The plan at tight end will be fascinating to watch. Free-agent-to-be Mike Gesicki could look for opportunities elsewhere, and Durham Smythe might have a cap to what he can do. There could be some potentially decent fits, prospect-wise, in the upcoming class who could work well in a Mike McDaniel offense.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
4-9

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 14 opponent: Bye


DP: It will come as little surprise if the Saints use their top pick on a defensive tackle next April. They’ve selected only one in the past six drafts (2022 sixth-rounder Jordan Jackson).

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
8-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


DP: Will tight end, much lower down the needs list, factor into the 49ers’ plans at all this offseason? George Kittle isn’t going anywhere, but backups Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley have deals that expire in 2023 and Charlie Woerner’s contract is up after next season.

Follow Dan Parr and Eric Edholm on Twitter.

