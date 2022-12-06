The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks

AFC SCOUT: "It depends on how seriously Wilson takes this time off. His benching has the potential to help his career and you have to give (Jets head coach) Robert Saleh credit with how he's framed this. Even when you discount the mistakes Wilson has made when talking to the press, the Jets had been winning games in spite of his play, not because of it. The key is what happens behind the scenes. A lot of the problems he had on tape were the same problems he had last season -- like being slow to process what defenses are doing -- and he just hasn't improved. Now he gets the chance to really work on his craft. Sometimes young quarterbacks need time to step back and take a breath. We also have to wait and see what happens with Mike White in there. He has to show more before people start anointing him as the answer. I do believe Wilson probably gets one more shot to come in and show what he is as a player. He is still the same guy they drafted with the No. 2 pick (in the 2021 draft). If he struggles after that, then any criticism people had of him before he was drafted will be validated."