2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night

After an early field goal, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense went dormant for the majority of Monday's game.
However, vintage Tom Brady found his way and led the Bucs on a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Brady hit rookie Rachaad White for the game-tying score with three seconds left before kicker Ryan Succop converted the game-winning extra point.
With the win, the Bucs swept the season series versus the Saints and firmed up their grasp on first place in the NFC South.
