What We Learned

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 11:14 PM
Nick Shook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-6-0
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 4-9-0

After an early field goal, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense went dormant for the majority of Monday's game.

However, vintage Tom Brady found his way and led the Bucs on a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Brady hit rookie Rachaad White for the game-tying score with three seconds left before kicker Ryan Succop converted the game-winning extra point.

With the win, the Bucs swept the season series versus the Saints and firmed up their grasp on first place in the NFC South.

