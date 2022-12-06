Saints DE Cameron Jordan on late-game collapse to Buccaneers: 'This (expletive) hurts'

The G.O.A.T. led an 11-play, 63-yard TD drive, tossing the game-winning score to rookie RB Rachaad White with three seconds to play. The Bucs beat the Saints D so clinically on that drive they didn't even need to use their final timeout and overcame a holding penalty at the 5-yard line.

"It's frustrating as hell to not come out with a win when you're up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose whatever the score ended up being," Jordan said. "That's sort of been the story of the year."

It's been a year of miscues by the Saints.

When a club expected to be good losses to bad teams or flubs wins like Monday night, the first instinct is to ask, 'how?'. Maybe New Orleans itself is simply a bad team in 2022.

"There's only four games left and it's unfortunate that we keep having to say the same thing over and over again," Dalton said. "The missed opportunities have hurt us. We've had chances in a lot of games this year. We haven't made plays when we needed to. It has affected the game and it's been the same outcome."

Players need to make plays, but the string of catastrophic losses this season falls at Allen's feet. From getting outclassed by Carolina to last week's shutout in San Francisco to Monday's epic collapse. The coaching staff bathes in blame.

The Saints expected to be contenders this season. They sold their first-round pick in 2023, believing it would be a low first-rounder. It's currently a top-5 pick.