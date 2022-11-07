Late rally vs. Rams could be reminder Tom Brady, Buccaneers needed to save season

Coach Todd Bowles, already under some fire for how the season has gone sideways, let out a long exhale as he made his way to the locker room. Brady jogged off the field, flashing a thumbs up.

A few minutes later, Brady strode to the dais, looked out at the reporters with a grin and announced "That was awesome!" as he pounded the lectern. "That was f------ awesome."

Not much has been awesome, or even worth a grin, for the Bucs this season and, at 4-5, they are still playing far below expectations by any Brady-familiar metric. The play-calling of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been publicly questioned by even other members of the coaching staff. The absences that have accrued, from guard Ali Marpet, to tight end Rob Gronkowski, to perhaps the underappreciated Bruce Arians, have eroded the Bucs' scoring power. Every point seems to come with the difficulty that usually accompanies a tooth extraction.

But after losing five of their last six games, the most recent of which left Brady sitting at his locker staring into space, the Bucs needed a drive like the one they got on Sunday. They needed, as much as anything, an exorcism. The locker room had been utterly silent for weeks, but on Sunday it was filled with music and shouting and relief.

"It felt like it used to," said receiver Scotty Miller, in an unexpectedly wistful summation of the season.

"A lot of this is just our morale. Our swagger. Our confidence."