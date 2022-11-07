Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first NFL player to throw for 100,000 yards (including playoffs)

Even in a season of surprising struggles, Tom Brady continues to pile up milestones and go where no NFL player has gone before.

Brady continued to write history in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in league chronicle to pass for 100,000 yards (including playoffs).

The latest landmark in a career overflowing with them came in the fourth quarter when Brady hit running back Leonard Fournette for a 15-yard gain.

Entering the Week 9 contest, Brady becoming the first player to hit six figures passing was a likely occurrence. Brady needed 164 yards to hit 100,000 on the nose, and he'd passed for at least 164 yards in 43 consecutive games coming in.

In addition to becoming the first to throw for 100,000 yards, Brady turned in his 55th game-winning drive, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for most in NFL history.

Brady' game-winning throw came on a one-yard pass to tight end Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining, giving him 280 passing yards on the day and 100,116 in his career.

When it comes to milestone statistics, Brady has certainly been a pioneer.

He was the first and only player to hit 90,000 yards passing (playoffs included), the first and only player to surpass 600 touchdown passes and, in 2021, became the first player in league history to lead the league in passing, rushing or receiving yards while also being the oldest active player.