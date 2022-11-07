Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first NFL player to throw for 100,000 yards (including playoffs)

Published: Nov 06, 2022 at 07:02 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Even in a season of surprising struggles, Tom Brady continues to pile up milestones and go where no NFL player has gone before.

Brady continued to write history in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in league chronicle to pass for 100,000 yards (including playoffs).

The latest landmark in a career overflowing with them came in the fourth quarter when Brady hit running back Leonard Fournette for a 15-yard gain.

Entering the Week 9 contest, Brady becoming the first player to hit six figures passing was a likely occurrence. Brady needed 164 yards to hit 100,000 on the nose, and he'd passed for at least 164 yards in 43 consecutive games coming in.

In addition to becoming the first to throw for 100,000 yards, Brady turned in his 55th game-winning drive, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for most in NFL history.

Brady' game-winning throw came on a one-yard pass to tight end Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining, giving him 280 passing yards on the day and 100,116 in his career.

When it comes to milestone statistics, Brady has certainly been a pioneer.

He was the first and only player to hit 90,000 yards passing (playoffs included), the first and only player to surpass 600 touchdown passes and, in 2021, became the first player in league history to lead the league in passing, rushing or receiving yards while also being the oldest active player.

The 45-year-old Brady's career has long been the most successful in NFL history -- whether you judge it by his seven Super Bowls won or his ownership of every major career passing record -- but he continues to stack up record after record and achievement after achievement.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen on loss to Jets: It's tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like (expletive)'

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's no good, very bad day resulted in an upset loss for the Bills, who watched their AFC East lead shrink to a half-game. Allen was the first to admit his failures in the immediate aftermath.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

After amassing 39 regular-season wins in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels have appeared to fall off for the Green Bay Packers after mustering only nine points in a loss against the one-win Detroit Lions.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) inactive for game vs. Chiefs; rookie Malik Willis to start

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is officially inactive for the Tennessee Titans' Sunday night game at the Kansas City Chiefs. In Tannehill's absence, rookie QB Malik Willis will get his second career start in as many weeks.

news

Bears' Justin Fields sets QB record with 178 rushing yards vs. Dolphins

Justin Fields set a single-game QB record with 178 rushing yards on Sunday against the Dolphins, and his latest performance highlights what has been a promising second season for the Bears quarterback.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) active vs. Packers

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) to play vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE