2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy exited with a knee injury against the Chargers.
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau and cornerback Kaiir Elam left with ankle injuries against the Jets.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield replaced starter P.J. Walker to start the second half against Cincinnati. Walker was 3-of-10 passing for 9 yards and two interceptions in the first half. Carolina was down 35-0 at the time of his benching.
- Chicago Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor suffered an ankle injury against Miami.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (knee) and safety Dax Hill (shoulder) left Sunday's game against Carolina and did not return.
- Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds suffered a ribs injury against Green Bay and did not return. Safety Kerby Joseph was evaluated for a concussion.
- Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) was ruled out against Detroit. Doubs suffered the injury on Green Bay's first drive and was carted into the locker room. Cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) was also ruled out in the second quarter. Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) and linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) exited early, while receiver Christian Watson was evaluated for a concussion.
- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram suffered a back injury against Las Vegas. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins was evaluated for a concussion.
- Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was ruled out in the first quarter against Jacksonville.
- Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Austin Johnson exited with a knee injury against Atlanta.
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) was ruled out against Washington.
- New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins left with an elbow injury against Buffalo.