Script flips from agony to ecstasy for Chargers in triumph over Falcons

The Chargers were fairly healthy last season, but this year have had significant players go down. On Sunday they were without their top two receivers (Allen and Mike Williams), starting left tackle (Rashawn Slater), No. 1 edge rusher (Joey Bosa), No. 1 cornerback (Jackson) and top kicker (Dustin Hopkins), among others. The hope is that Allen (hamstring), Williams (ankle), Bosa (groin) and Hopkins (hamstring) will all be healthy later, if not sooner. Until then, the Chargers will have to manufacture wins such as Sunday's, when all three phases contributed down the stretch.

After allowing 10 points in the first quarter, the defense stiffened and limited Atlanta to just eight plays from scrimmage in the fourth quarter. The offense was shut out in the first quarter, but responded with 14 points in the second quarter and controlled the clock in the final quarter, running 27 plays that resulted in a pair of field goals. And on special teams, Dicker became the third different kicker this season to receive a game ball after a Los Angeles win.

Having said that, the Chargers also got some breaks. Like early in the fourth quarter when Younghoe Koo was wide right on a 50-yard attempt -- he had converted on 11 of his previous 12 attempts -- and then there was the fumble by Graham.

"We pick up all loose balls, so I picked it up and ran with it," Graham said. "I kept it in my right arm going down the sideline, and it just slipped out. It's just one of those football plays I didn't make, and it definitely sucks; but there's another game so it's on to the next."

"It's amazing we got that ball back," said Ekeler, who had two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), and finished with 71 yards from scrimmage. "Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, one of those type situations."

Perhaps it was a sign that the unusual and improbable are turning in the Chargers' favor. After all, how many times does a defensive player fumble away the football without being touched? If so, it could not happen at a better time as the next two weeks figure to be daunting, with games at San Francisco and home versus the Chiefs.

"We needed this game, especially on the road, to be 5-3, right in the hunt where we want to be as far as our goals," said safety Derwin James. "Nothing comes easy in the NFL. You look at other teams, they go through close games, too. I'd rather be on this side of winning it, than the other way."

It's not often the Chargers have been able to say that. And even if they had lost the game, they would not have walked away feeling cursed, according to Staley.