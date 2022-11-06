2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: The Patriots' Matt Judon had five QB pressures and three sacks on only 21 pass rushes (23.8 pressure percent).

NFL Research: The Colts had 121 yards of total offense vs. New England, which was not only the fewest yards of total offense in a game this season by any team (previous low was 161 in Week 8 by Houston), but it was the fewest in a game by the Colts since Week 3, 1997 vs. SEA (the season before they drafted Peyton Manning).