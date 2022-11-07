Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks fires two more coaches in wake of loss to Bengals

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.
Cooper joined the Panthers when former coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. Pasqualoni, the former Syracuse head coach, was hired this offseason.
The moves continue the staff's overhaul since Rhule was fired, along with defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, last month.
The Panthers will give some of Cooper's duties with the DBs to defensive assistant Bobby Maffei, and interim DC Al Holcomb will also play a more prominent role in that group. Assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and pass rush specialist Don Johnson will continue to work with the D-linemen.