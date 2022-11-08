2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night













Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Houston finished with five quarterback pressures and 2.5 sacks on 22 pass rushes, tying for the third-most in a game for Houston since 2021.





NFL Research: With Lamar Jackson's 82 rushing yards and Andy Dalton's five on "Monday Night Football," all NFL quarterbacks combined to rush for 801 yards in Week 9. That total breaks the record for the most combined rush yards by quarterbacks in a single week in NFL history, besting the previous mark of 787 set in Week 15 of the 2020 season.