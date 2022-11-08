2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS





49ers' record: 4-4 (.441)

49ers' Week 10 opponent: vs. Chargers

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, CB





EE: Even after trading Bradley Chubb, the Broncos should be fine at the edge spot. They really need help on the offensive line, where it’s arguable they’ll need at least three new starters. One or more could come via the draft.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.