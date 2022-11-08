2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL
Week 10 opponent: at Giants
EE: The offense needs plenty of help and at almost every spot. But the Texans cannot overlook defensive tackle as a need. They’ve leaned on young players there and have been pretty poor defending the run at times.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, LB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Falcons
DP: While the offense’s issues have received most of the attention this season, the Carolina defense has unraveled recently, allowing 79 points in the last two weeks. Linebacker figures to be among the spots to address with Cory Littleton’s deal expiring after this season and Shaq Thompson a year away from free agency.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL
Week 10 opponent: vs. Colts
EE: The Raiders have needs on both sides of the ball and extra picks to use next year, as GM Dave Ziegler and his staff have gained a better sense of their strengths and weaknesses. But if the Raiders lose enough games, could they consider drafting a quarterback in Round 1?
Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL
Week 10 opponent: vs. Saints
EE: Cam Heyward remains a standout in his age-33 season, but the Steelers would be wise to invest in more trench help alongside him. They’ve struggled to push the pocket and generate any kind of interior rush among the other defensive line contributors.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 10 opponent: at Bears
DP: The Lions are no longer in position to have their choice of quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but even Sunday’s triumph over the Packers delivered a reminder of Jared Goff’s struggles.
Biggest needs: DL, CB, TE
Week 10 opponent: at Chiefs
EE: Did the Jaguars take wide receiver off the list of huge needs with the trade for Calvin Ridley? We shall see. For now, we’ll shift to the other side of the ball at cornerback. Tyson Campbell is developing into a front-line player, but he needs help opposite him.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Saints' record: 3-6 (.494)
Saints' Week 10 opponent: at Steelers
NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, S, TE
Week 10 opponent: vs. Cowboys
DP: The schedule is not going to get any more forgiving for the beleaguered Packers, who will face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles before the calendar turns to December. Green Bay has a shot to pick inside the top five for the first time since 2006.
Biggest needs: DL, OL, LB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Lions
DP: Linebacker replaces wide receiver on the needs list. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to continue adding to the receiver corps, even after the acquisition of Chase Claypool, but the cupboard is looking bare at linebacker with Roquan Smith now in Baltimore.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge
Week 10 opponent: at Rams
DP: Of the five offensive linemen who started for the Cardinals on Sunday, only one (left tackle D.J. Humphries) is signed beyond this season.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos' record: 3-5 (.456)
Broncos' Week 10 opponent: at Titans
See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' and Broncos' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 3-5 (.485)
Rams' Week 10 opponent: vs. Cardinals
See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 3-5 (.500)
Browns' Week 10 opponent: at Dolphins
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, OG
Week 10 opponent: at Raiders
EE: The future of the franchise is very much up in the air following the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich in consecutive weeks, plus the benching of Matt Ryan. The chances of the Colts selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 draft feel like they’re going up by the day.
Biggest needs: Edge, QB, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Panthers
DP: With Calvin Ridley now a Jaguar and Olamide Zaccheaus in the final year of his contract, finding a complement at wide receiver for Drake London should be on Atlanta’s radar in 2023.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL
Week 10 opponent: at Eagles
DP: There’s no doubt Taylor Heinicke has proven he can give Washington a lift when called upon, but his fatal flaw might be the turnover. He’s averaged one interception per start since the beginning of last season (18 starts, 18 INTs), and his fourth-quarter pick on Sunday was particularly maddening.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, S
Week 10 opponent: Bye
EE: If this turns out to be the final season for Devin McCourty on the back end of New England’s defense, he’ll be hard to replace. The Patriots might have to add a veteran and draft a safety.
Biggest needs: DB, OT, DL
Week 10 opponent: Bye
EE: Is Jonah Williams still in line to be the left tackle next season? He’s been up and down and could be kicked inside (or to the right side) if his regressed play continues. Plus, he’ll be playing on his fifth-year option in 2023, so the Bengals must supplement the position in case he’s not re-signed long-term.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 10 opponent: vs. Seahawks
DP: It might end up a lower priority compared with the three positions listed above, but edge-rushing depth -- which is being tested now by Shaquil Barrett’s injury -- should be on the to-do list in 2023. Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib have expiring contracts.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
49ers' record: 4-4 (.441)
49ers' Week 10 opponent: vs. Chargers
Broncos' needs: OL, WR, CB
EE: Even after trading Bradley Chubb, the Broncos should be fine at the edge spot. They really need help on the offensive line, where it’s arguable they’ll need at least three new starters. One or more could come via the draft.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, OT, CB
Week 10 opponent: at 49ers
EE: Could the Chargers draft an offensive lineman in Round 1 for a third straight season? That might feel like overkill, but right tackle remains a worry. In recent years, the Cowboys, Lions and Titans have drafted three Round 1 offensive linemen in a four-year span, so it’s not as big a stretch as it might seem.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE
Week 10 opponent: vs. Broncos
EE: With Harold Landry out, the Titans have still been able to generate a decent rush with the likes of Bud Dupree, Denico Autry and DeMarcus Walker. But you can bet Mike Vrabel would love to add even more pressure sources on the edge.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
DP: In Seattle’s case, the “DL” need encompasses edge rusher and the interior D-line. The Seahawks are counting on development from second-round pick Boye Mafe, but still could use more help for Uchenna Nwosu when it comes to consistently generating pressure.
Biggest needs: OT, S, LB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
EE: The one thing Robert Saleh’s defense doesn’t have that he had in San Francisco is a Fred Warner type of linebacker. They’re hard to find, but we easily could envision them trying to add some speed to the second level of the defense to rush, play the run and cover backs and tight ends.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
Week 10 opponent: Bye
EE: Following the trade for Roquan Smith, we’re not listing linebacker as one of their primary needs. But what if they can’t sign him? That could shift the Ravens’ thinking back to the position if they don’t reach an agreement with the 2023 free agent.
Biggest needs: OT, DL, Edge
Week 10 opponent: vs. Jaguars
EE: With Carlos Dunlap due to become a free agent and Frank Clark a potential salary-cap casualty, the Chiefs could add more firepower on the edges. George Karlaftis has played a lot of snaps so far as a rookie but has come along slowly in the early going.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Texans
DP: With no extensions materializing during the Giants’ bye week, the team’s long-term plans for impending free agents Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones remain an open question.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Packers
DP: After striking out in their attempts to acquire Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy prior to the trade deadline, will the Cowboys turn to free agent Odell Beckham Jr. as at least a short-term fix?
Biggest needs: OL, S, TE
Week 10 opponent: vs. Vikings
EE: The Bills haven’t heavily invested in interior OL help through the draft, and even 2019 second-rounder Cody Ford, who was traded to the Cardinals before this season, was tried at tackle before moving inside. It will be interesting to see if that approach changes in 2023, as guard especially could be an area that needs reinforcements.
Biggest needs: DB, WR, DL
Week 10 opponent: at Bills
DP: Minnesota addressed its tight end need with the acquisition of T.J. Hockenson, but depth on the interior D-line could require attention with Dalvin Tomlinson’s contract voiding and Jonathan Bullard’s deal expiring after this season.
Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL
Week 10 opponent: vs. Commanders
DP: Philadelphia is as strong as it gets on the interior defensive line, but the depth could take a hit with the contracts of Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox voiding after this season.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: WR, DL, OT
Week 10 opponent: at Dolphins
EE: Amari Cooper has been as advertised for the most part, and Donovan Peoples-Jones has developed into a reliable option. Rookie third-round pick David Bell also has promise, but this wide receiver unit could use a dose of speed.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Cardinals
DP: The defending champs find themselves with problems that won’t be easily solved. Sean McVay’s squad ranks last in quarterback pressure rate (20.1%) and 26th in QB pressure rate allowed (32.8%), per Next Gen Stats.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE
Week 10 opponent: vs. Browns
EE: The futures of Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson seem to be up in the air -- at least at their current positions -- so the offensive line once again figures to be an area of focus in the offseason. Brandon Shell and Greg Little don’t appear to be starter-grade blockers at this stage.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR
Week 10 opponent: at Steelers
DP: The Saints view Andy Dalton as a better option than Jameis Winston, but the 35-year-old is coming up short. There’s a need for a new plan at quarterback.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB
Week 10 opponent: vs. Chargers
DP: The 49ers have one of the stingiest defenses in football, and the front line has played a big role in its success. However, a handful of D-linemen who provide quality snaps are ticketed for free agency, including Samson Ebukam, Kerry Hyder, Charles Omenihu and Hassan Ridgeway.