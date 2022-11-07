NFL Week 9 takeaways: New York Jets good, Los Angeles Rams bad, Green Bay Packers UGLY

It's quite strange to say, given that Sunday's Rams-Buccaneers game was a showdown between the NFL's last two Super Bowl champions, but Los Angeles' 16-13 defeat was a bad loss to a bad team. In fact, it felt like an eliminator for the defending champs.





The Rams' offense could be the most disappointing unit in the league this season, ranking 29th in points and 31st in yards. It's the same story every week: awful line play, no run game and a quarterback who's incapable of connecting with anyone not named Cooper Kupp. According to NFL Research, Matthew Stafford completed eight of his nine throws to Kupp for 127 yards and a touchdown, producing a 155.8 passer rating. To everyone else, Stafford completed just five of his 18 throws for 38 yards, equaling a 39.6 passer rating. This offense is completely broken, and Sean McVay knows it. Look no further than the third-and-5 play with 1:39 remaining in the game. Clinging to a 13-9 lead, the Rams could've iced the game with a first down. With no confidence in his attack, though, McVay called a simple run up the middle that was stuffed, giving Tampa Bay life. And I know Jalen Ramsey doesn't want to hear it, but this is where the vaunted Rams defense gets some blame. Tom Brady got the ball back with 44 seconds remaining and zero timeouts. Seven snaps later, he had his NFL-record 55th career game-winning drive. What a gut punch.





The Rams have now been outscored 71-10 in the fourth quarter this season, unsurprisingly the worst deficit in the league. It feels like that Super Bowl parade happened eons ago.