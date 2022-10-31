TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?

6-1 is 6-1. Kevin O'Connell has done a superb job during his debut season in the big chair. After back-to-back losing campaigns, the Vikings are well on their way to the postseason. Up four games on Green Bay and Chicago in the loss column, Minnesota has the biggest division lead in football.

The Vikings boast the NFC's second-best record, but the 7-0 Eagles aren't the only team I'd place above Minnesota in conference power rankings. I think the 49ers and Cowboys are superior, largely because I still love how both those teams play defense. Yes, the Niners are just 4-4, but they provided an inspired road beatdown of the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday. San Francisco was missing Deebo Samuel, so Kyle Shanahan leaned on his new do-everything playmaker, Christian McCaffrey, who became just the third running back since the 1970 merger to log a touchdown passing, rushing and receiving in the same game. If this team gets healthier in the second half of the season, LOOK OUT. And then there's Dallas, which sits at 6-2 after consecutive three-score wins. With Micah Parsons spearheading a ferocious defense and Dak Prescott getting back into a groove on offense, the Cowboys are rounding into form as a complete team. Give Mike McCarthy credit for the job he's done this season.