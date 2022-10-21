Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

That said, offensive guard is not deemed a marquee position in the team-building process, and OG prospects aren't exactly headline-grabbing names during all the pre-draft mock madness. This helps explain why the Patriots' decision to expend a first-round pick on a small-school guard drew confusion from observers around the social media world. Based on traditional roster construction, offensive tackles are the most valuable position on the offensive line, and some scouts believe quality offensive guards can always be found in Days 2 and 3 of the draft.

While all of that might have been true back in the day, the changing dynamics of interior line play make it essential to have a blue-chip guard on the line of scrimmage. Defensive coordinators are increasingly utilizing pass-rushing defensive tackles to disrupt the passing game by pressuring the quarterback from up the gut.

With a stout and sturdy offensive guard needed to neutralize interior rushers on passing downs while also moving defenders off the ball in the run game, the interior blocker is undervalued in the draft process. Credit Belichick for looking beyond the traditional team-building model to recognize the importance of solidifying the interior with a stationary quarterback under center in Mac Jones.

Given Jones' lack of mobility, the Patriots needed to shore up the interior to ensure that he would be able to throw the ball from a clean pocket. According to PFF, Strange -- who hasn't committed a single penalty in Year 1 -- has allowed eight total pressures in six games, with just two in the last three. By eliminating penetration in the middle of the line, the Patriots' quarterbacks -- most recently Bailey Zappe, who's 2-0 as a starter while Jones recovers from an ankle injury -- are able to throw from the center of the pocket without obstruction. Moreover, they are able to neutralize the penetration that forces immobile quarterbacks to flee the pocket into the hands of more athletic pass rushers on the outside.