2022 NFL season's top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list

Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks heading into Week 7.
Before we dive in, though, a note on our methodology: To help create quantifiable rankings, we have devised a formula that yields a Next Gen Stats percentile score, which measures how a player is performing relative to his peers. The formula uses each individual's percentile score across a series of key metrics to create one composite score, indicating which players at that position performed best. We will lean on this formula to inform our rankings when applicable.
NOTE: Player percentiles are based on a combination of several NGS advanced coverage statistics, including the coverage classification model that debuted last week. The metric and overall scores are based on each player's performance in Weeks 1 through 6.
- Shadow coverage games: 2
- COVERAGE SCORE: 91
A cap casualty in the aftermath of Dave Gettleman's poor regime in New York, Bradberry took a ride down the turnpike to Philadelphia and has been a revelation for the Eagles' defense this season. With Philly acquiring Bradberry and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jonathan Gannon has been much more comfortable using man coverage in his second season as defensive coordinator, increasing that usage from 21 percent in 2021 (29th in NFL) to 32 percent this season (T-10th). The Eagles have been dominant playing man this year, allowing just 3.8 yards per attempt (second in NFL), and Bradberry has been a key factor. Offenses have tested the veteran corner often when he's manned up, targeting him a league-high 22 times, but Bradberry has allowed just six receptions for 44 yards. Targeting Bradberry in general has been a bold strategy for offenses in 2022. They've completed -8.0 fewer passes than expected and lost -25.8 expected points on those targets -- both of which rank first in the NFL among coverage defenders.
- Shadow coverage games: 1
- COVERAGE SCORE: 85
Howie Roseman might have a knack for this. The Eagles swooped in and acquired Slay at a discount two years ago after he had a falling out with Matt Patricia in Detroit, and he's improved in each season while acclimating to playing more off coverage in Philly. Slay has allowed a league-low 31.0 passer rating this season (min. 15 targets) and completely shut down Minnesota's Justin Jefferson in their Week 2 matchup. The 10th-year veteran has been dominant on an island in man coverage, being targeted on just eight of his 58 coverage snaps. In fact, Slay hasn't allowed a reception in man coverage since Week 3. The dynamic duo of Slay and Bradberry has played a major part in the Eagles' ascendance to the top of the NFC.
- Shadow coverage games: 3
- COVERAGE SCORE: 84
The second-year cornerback out of Alabama has made waves this season, leading a stout Broncos defense that has kept the team competitive in spite of having the lowest scoring offense in the NFL. While the Broncos have been in zone coverage 77 percent of the time this season (tied for fifth-highest usage in the NFL), a majority of that has been Cover 3 (42 percent, third in the NFL). As a result, the outside corner has still been left on an island on a majority of his coverage snaps this season. Surtain has shadowed some of the top receivers in the NFL this season, aligning across from DK Metcalf, Mike Williams and Davante Adams for at least 65 percent of their routes in those three games. Surtain shut out Williams on three targets and held his own against Adams and Metcalf, holding each of them under 6 yards per target. The shutdown corner has completely erased any other WR who has dared to challenge him this season, allowing just 61 yards on 21 targets to receivers not named Adams and Metcalf.
- Shadow coverage games: 2
- COVERAGE SCORE: 84
Campbell might not be the most notable Jacksonville player to show signs of improvement in Year 2, but his growth has nonetheless played a role in the Jaguars' increased competitiveness. Campbell, who was high school football and track and field teammates with fellow 2021 draft picks Surtain and Anthony Schwartz (Browns WR) at American Heritage High School in Florida, has put his speed to use on the field this season. (For what it's worth, the fourth member of that 2018 relay team, Ja'Den McBurrows, is now a cornerback at Michigan). Opponents targeting Campbell in coverage have lost -15.5 expected points this season, sixth-best among all defenders. A big key to Campbell's success: His ability to play tight coverage, allowing the second-lowest average target separation (1.8 yards) in the NFL this season (min. 20 targets). The young corner has proven to be another cornerstone found with a premium pick in the Jaguars' 2021 draft class.
- Shadow coverage games: 1
- COVERAGE SCORE: 83
High expectations were naturally placed upon Ya-Sin when he was traded straight up for star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason, but Ya-Sin has responded with a career year so far. Though the Raiders have lost all four games he's appeared in, it's been opposing receivers who have been losing the one-on-one matchups against Ya-Sin. The fourth-year corner has allowed a league-low 31.6 completion percentage in coverage this season (min. 15 targets). When the Raiders are in man coverage, Ya-Sin's numbers jump off the page even more, as he has allowed only one completion on 11 such targets for an 11-yard gain. Ya-Sin has been a bright spot in a secondary that has otherwise struggled for the NFL's 28th-ranked scoring defense.
- Shadow coverage games: 3
- COVERAGE SCORE: 82
Moreau began the season on the practice squad for the Giants, but his rapid ascent from scout team star to regular-season star has played a major role in the Giants' surprising 5-1 start. Moreau has allowed just 35.3 percent of his targets to be completed this season, trailing only the aforementioned Ya-Sin (min. 15 targets). As a result, Moreau has allowed a mere 2.7 receiving yards per target as the nearest defender, which leads all NFL players with at least 15 targets. Moreau's veteran presence has meshed well with a secondary full of young talent that includes Julian Love and Xavier McKinney, which is a major component of the league's seventh-ranked scoring defense that's firing on all cylinders in Brian Daboll's debut season as head coach.
- Shadow coverage games: 0
- COVERAGE SCORE: 82
Ward is in his first season with the 49ers after four years as a mainstay in the Kansas City secondary, and he's been better than ever in his debut campaign wearing a different red and gold uniform. Ward's elite ball skills have been on full display, as he leads the NFL with a 32.0 percent ballhawk rate (percentage of targets resulting in a pass breakup or interception) among players with at least 15 targets. Ward has allowed a 39.6 passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender this season -- or, in other words, the same number a quarterback would have if he threw the ball into the turf on every play. The 49ers' defense has faced a litany of injuries, including ones to Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley, Arik Armstead and more, but Ward's steady play has helped San Francisco miraculously stand as the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense.
- Shadow coverage games: 0
- COVERAGE SCORE: 79
While the Bengals appear to have regressed slightly overall since reaching the Super Bowl, Awuzie's play has remained at an elite level in his second season in Cincinnati. Via the Next Gen Stats completion probability model, which estimates how likely any given pass is to be completed based on factors including, but not limited to, receiver separation, air distance of the pass and sideline distance, Awuzie has allowed -6.6 fewer receptions than expected this season, trailing only James Bradberry. In addition, only 37.2 percent of targets with Awuzie as the nearest defender have been completed, the fourth-lowest rate among players with at least 15 targets. If the Cincinnati offense can get back to its 2021 level, Awuzie and the defense may have the Bengals in the thick of the AFC playoff race once more.
- Shadow coverage games: 2
- COVERAGE SCORE: 79
Woolen was an NFL Scouting Combine freak entering his rookie season, but just how quickly those measurables have translated to the field has likely surprised even the most ardent supporters of the fifth-round pick. Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6, Woolen just secured his fourth straight game with an interception, following in Trevon Diggs' footsteps from last season and becoming the first rookie to do so since Joe Haden with the Browns in 2010. Woolen has allowed a 36.9 passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender, fourth-lowest among cornerbacks with at least 15 targets this season. And even on plays where Woolen doesn't contribute to the stat sheet, he still finds ways to make headlines. If he keeps up this level of play, the similarities will only build with another Seattle fifth-round pick: Richard Sherman, who was selected 154th overall in 2011 (compared to Woolen's 153rd in 2022) and went on to be selected to five Pro Bowls.
- Shadow coverage games: 0
- COVERAGE SCORE: 78
The Jets' 2022 draft class has already been one for the books, led by standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. One of seven Next Gen Stats can't-miss prospects from that class, Gardner has wasted no time proving he is worthy of the fourth overall pick. He has already recorded nine passes defensed (pass breakups and interceptions), tied at the top of the NFL with Diggs and Bradberry. And while the Jets have mostly utilized zone coverage, Gardner has dominated when given the chance to man up on opposing receivers, allowing only one reception for 6 yards on six such targets. With Gardner and fellow offseason acquisitions D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead in the fold, the Jets' secondary is night and day from what it was a year ago, and it's leading a New York team that has won as many games through Week 6 as it did in the entire 2021 season.
HONORABLE MENTION: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings; Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys.