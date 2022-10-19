NFL Week 7 underdogs: Giants to stay hot against Jaguars? Will Colts win third straight?





The Giants' last two weeks have produced quite the statement to the rest of the league. New York held on to beat Green Bay in London, then completed a frantic, defense-driven comeback to top the Ravens in a thrilling finish at MetLife Stadium. The Giants will return to the road this week, but they're facing a team that seems to have lost its way after a hot start to the 2022 campaign.





The Jaguars forced us all to ponder whether they were legitimately good after a 2-1 start. For those of us who took the bait (myself included), we've since learned that tasty worm was disguising a hook. The Jaguars lost their way offensively on a sloppy Sunday in Philadelphia a few weeks ago and have yet to truly rediscover it, putting just 6 points on the board against Houston and falling to a Colts team they had dominated back in Week 2.





Jacksonville needs a win to get back on track. I don't see it coming against a red-hot Giants team that is the surprise of the league through six weeks and has shown mettle we haven't seen from Big Blue since Tom Coughlin was roaming the sideline.





History tells us this will be a close game. Every Giants game this season has finished with a one-possession difference, which leads me to believe we'll get more of the same in Duval County. The reason I'm confident in them, though, is they've shown a fight and sense of belief necessary to win these games. Daniel Jones doesn't need to go out and light it up; the Giants will still likely find a way to win. I trust them to exploit the cracks that have emerged in Jacksonville’s offense and defense this month.