NFL Week 15 underdogs: Can Dolphins halt slide against Bills? Will Jaguars prevail over Cowboys?

WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday | CBS

1 p.m. ET on Sunday | CBS SPREAD: Lions +1





I'm so happy I was wrong about the Lions last week. The title of NFL's hottest team belongs to the club in Detroit.





If not for one close loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving, the Lions would be riding a six-game winning streak. They just made quite the entrance into the playoff picture, smashing through the cinderblock wall known as Minnesota to join the hunt. And I don't see any reason why Detroit won't continue this run of success.





New York is, in a word, reeling. The Jets have won just once in the last month, when they turned to Mike White (in place of former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson) to get the job done against a banged-up Bears team. Since then, they've played entertaining but ultimately losing football, falling to Minnesota and Buffalo in consecutive weeks. I hate to play the opponent-comparison game when analyzing upcoming matchups, because football just isn't that simple. But the Lions' better showings against the Vikings and Bills suggest Detroit should win.





We haven't even begun to discuss why the Lions are succeeding. They turned around a terrible defense, and quarterback Jared Goff is playing the best football of his career -- to the extent that the narrative regarding Detroit's future is beginning to include Goff as a centerpiece. Rookie receiver Jameson Williams made his NFL debut last weekend, and his first career reception went for a touchdown. That's how good things are for Detroit right now. With the Jets sliding to last place in the rugged AFC East, this is a terrible time for Robert Saleh's squad to run into the Lions. (I truly can't believe I just wrote that.)





Let's keep the Honolulu Blue train rolling. Detroit is going to win another one this weekend and move to .500 with three games left, an outcome no one can truly say they ever saw coming.