Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 06:02 PM
Michael Baca

The video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's end-of-game outburst in the booth immediately went viral following Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dorsey seemed remorseful about letting his emotions get the best of him.

"It was an intense game, it was a passionate game," Dorsey said. "I'm up in the box watching my guys down there give us everything they possibly have in 'em, with effort from start to finish playing 90-something snaps in the game. It was a playoff atmosphere -- a lot of credit to the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and I reacted that way.

"Obviously that's something I'm definitely going to learn from."

Dorsey added that he doesn't want to take his passion out of the game. The issue has already been discussed between the first-year OC and Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

"Ken and I talked about it, discussed it," McDermott told reporters Monday. "I think it's something where we've got to keep our poise and he's well aware of that and knows that. I love the fact that he cares that much about doing his job and putting his players in a position to be successful. I think that says a lot about him as a coach and how hard he works at it and how important it is to him. That said, it's important that we as leaders keep our poise and we model that to our players."

Dorsey's frustration erupted after the Bills couldn't get lined up quick enough to spike the ball in order to get off one more play at the end of regulation. It was just one of many miscues by the Bills offense on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen lost a fumble inside his own 10-yard line during their second possession, mishandled a snap on a spike before halftime that negated a chance for a field goal and missed a late throw for a go-ahead touchdown. On special teams, kicker Tyler Bass also shanked a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

"There were some opportunities that we missed," Dorsey said. "A lot of that is correctable. I think there's some things that we can do better all around, from a coaching standpoint and an execution standpoint. It's a great learning experience on a lot of different levels for us all."

The Bills (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season as a result of a mistake-filled afternoon in Miami. Buffalo goes on the road next Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens (2-1).

