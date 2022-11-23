NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Titans avenge playoff loss to Bengals? Patriots to top Vikings?

WHERE: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday | CBS

1 p.m. ET on Sunday | CBS SPREAD: Titans +1.5





The rematch of the AFC Divisional Round stunner from a season ago deserves a bigger stage, but we'll settle for the 1 p.m. ET slot. Like they did in their playoff meeting versus Cincinnati, the Titans enter with the better record. But there's only one way Tennessee wins this game: by controlling the time of possession and riding Derrick Henry to victory.





Working against the Titans is the fact that they rank 30th against the pass and are meeting a team that is among the best through the air. Tennessee did a surprisingly great job of limiting the high-flying Chiefs in their prime-time meeting a few weeks ago, but that game stands as an outlier when viewing the season as a whole.





There is another path to salvation for the Titans, however, and it requires harassing Joe Burrow. Cleveland did so in its Monday night game against Cincinnati and reaped the benefits. But the margin for error is slim in this meeting.





So, why am I placing this atop my Week 12 confidence meter? Well, the Bengals rank 17th against the run, and the last time they faced a premier running game, they allowed Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to rack up 143 yards on 34 carries.





The blueprint is there to beat the Bengals. The Titans just need their defense to put together another quality performance and limit the opponent's total possessions. They can't afford to get into a shootout with the Bengals. Thankfully, they have Henry to take the air out of the football. Cut the laces off while you're at it, Titans. It's time to seek revenge (despite what Ryan Tannehill says).