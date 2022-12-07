NFL Week 14 underdogs: Will Cardinals surprise Patriots? Browns to upset Bengals?

WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)

Ford Field (Detroit) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday | FOX

1 p.m. ET on Sunday | FOX SPREAD: Vikings +2.5





This selection pains me because of how much I've pounded the table for the Lions in recent weeks. This week, I'm not so confident in them.





Minnesota is coming off a win that required a full four-quarter effort at home to take down the upstart New York Jets. The Vikings once again proved they're capable of winning the close ones, winning by a one-score margin for the ninth time in 2022, marking an incredible reversal of fortune after going 6-8 in such games last season.





The Vikings are good, and unless an opposing team catches them slipping -- Minnesota's two losses this season came in blowout fashion -- they're probably going to win. That doesn't bode well for the Lions, whose performances have been difficult to predict this season, even with their recent run of quality showings.





If we need a measuring stick for this matchup, we can simply look back to when these two teams last met in Week 3. The Lions were in the middle of an opening month in which they proved to be a scrappy, never-say-die squad that took Philadelphia, Minnesota and Seattle to the wire. They kept things close against the Vikings by getting stops on defense. Minnesota and Detroit combined to convert just 5-of-25 third-down attempts in the game, and Detroit won the time of possession battle by roughly eight minutes.





In the end, it produced a one-score loss for the Lions. And that rate of third-down stops might not be repeatable for Detroit, which ranks 31st in third-down defense this season.





This leaves a slim margin for error. There are some factors that might balance things out, though, like Minnesota's 32nd-ranked pass defense, which is preparing to face the NFL's No. 8 passing offense. It's not unrealistic to expect the Lions to rack up big gains. But they'll need to convert on third down at a better rate than they did in their first meeting to split this season series and keep their postseason hopes alive.





Because I'm tasked with choosing a victor, I'm siding with the team that thrives when the margins are slim.