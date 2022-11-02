NFL Week 9 underdogs: Who's still sleeping on Geno Smith's Seahawks? Jags poised to end 5-game skid?

WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday | FOX

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday | FOX SPREAD: Seahawks +2





I'm done picking against Seattle for the foreseeable future. I mean, what more does Geno Smith need to do to convince us that his team's for real?!





The Seahawks' most recent win -- a 27-13 dispatch of the Giants -- is a convincing data point. It proves to me that, while this team might be operating with a bit of a talent deficit, these 'Hawks certainly don't lack desire. Pete Carroll and Co. also have reason to believe in themselves in Week 9, as Seattle took down Arizona in an ugly 19-9 victory back in Week 6. Just three weeks later, they meet again, and the Seahawks can help their Cinderella narrative a whole lot with a season sweep.





Arizona has split its last two games, but its offense is still struggling, devolving into an attack in which Kyler Murray knows his best option on just about every snap is DeAndre Hopkins. Slow starts apparently don't exist to Hopkins, who has 22 catches, 262 yards and a touchdown in his first two games of this season. But the Cardinals lack much outside of Nuk, and against this Seahawks defense (which struggles in the tackling department), the going might be easier on the ground. Arizona hasn't committed to the run nearly enough this season, even with Eno Benjamin showing flashes of potential. Kliff Kingsbury be wise to pound the rock more this weekend.





I'm not looking to DK Metcalf, who's still dealing with a knee issue, as some sort of equalizer. He has struggled in every game against the Cardinals to this point in his career, finishing below 60 receiving yards in each contest. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett sure left some meat on the bone against New York, losing a fumble and straight dropping a would-be touchdown.





I am going to lean on Kenneth Walker III, though, who introduced himself to the NFL with an outstanding October: 403 rushing yards (at 5.8 yards a pop) and five touchdowns in four games. He's only been the starter for the last few games, yet he's already proving to be a difference-maker to whom Arizona must pay plenty of attention.





Geno and Pete are defying the odds, while Kyler and Kliff continue to fall short of expectations. Like I said, I'm done doubting the Seahawks.