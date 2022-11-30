NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?





The Dolphins haven't lost since Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa is undefeated in games he starts and finishes in 2022. We haven't seen any signs of Miami slowing down any time soon.





Miami owns the No. 3 offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game, including the league's second-best air attack, and Jeff Wilson Jr.'s arrival has turned its running game toward a prosperous future. All of this tell me this is a pretty easy underdog to choose, right?





Well, DeMeco Ryans' defense has something to say about that. San Francisco owns the NFL's best defense through 12 weeks and stands as the only unit to allow less than 300 yards per game this season. Running against the 49ers is an uphill battle for most teams, considering much of San Francisco's defensive ranking is built on its stifling run defense (ranked first in the NFL).





Miami presents a unique challenge for the 49ers, thanks to Tagovailoa's mobility. He's not running as much as he used to, but he's still a threat who must be accounted for. What's more intriguing about this matchup, though, is the potential for a revenge game -- and how it might figure into the outcome.





San Francisco acquired a shiny new toy in Christian McCaffrey before the trade deadline. Realizing there wasn't enough room in the running back inn, San Francisco sent Wilson to Miami for a Day 3 draft pick, solving its numbers issue and fulfilling Wilson's request to move to a team for whom he could play a vital role.





Wilson later expressed he still has a lot of love for the 49ers but is glad he's with the Dolphins, where he's clearly the best runner in a backfield that needed him. He's also playing for former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is once again maximizing Wilson's abilities.





This recap serves a purpose: The Dolphins aren't just a team that thrives through the air, but one that can also gash teams on the ground. The addition of Wilson has only further elevated Miami's offense to greater heights, which might be precisely what the Dolphins need to defeat the NFL's best defense.





For this reason -- and for that fun revenge storyline -- I feel good about the Dolphins' chances. Keep that train rolling, Miami.