NFL Week 17 underdogs: Panthers poised to upset Tom Brady's Buccaneers? No respect for Vikings?





This matchup feels like a potential preview of an electric playoff showdown.





Two of the AFC's top three contenders will square off on the prime-time stage Monday night along the banks of the Ohio River, where the Bengals have caught fire down the stretch. Cincinnati has won seven straight and nine of its last 10, heading into the new year on an ideal trajectory. Though each team has already clinched a playoff berth, there's plenty on the line in this one. If Buffalo wins out, it is guaranteed the coveted No. 1 seed in the AFC. If Cincinnati wins out and Kansas City loses one of its final two games, the Bengals will own home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.





We haven't even talked about bragging rights yet. The Bengals and Bills find themselves in a battle for AFC supremacy thanks in large part to each franchise's success in hand-picking its quarterback of the future, then watching him blossom into a superstar. On Buffalo's side, the central figure is Josh Allen, who is responsible for 68 passing touchdowns since the start of 2021. For the Bengals, it's Joe Burrow, who boasts 68 scoring strikes of his own over the past two seasons. These two rising superstars have yet to face off in the NFL, making Monday night a first for both squads with a chance to make a statement -- and gain an upper hand in the endless discussion regarding top quarterbacks -- in the final stages of the regular season.





This matchup isn't an easy one to sort out. Cincinnati's offense has taken flight in recent months, averaging 29.3 points per contest since Week 9. Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. have rediscovered the firepower that led them to an AFC title a season ago. On the other side stands Buffalo, owner of the league's second-ranked scoring defense, which is also tied for fourth in takeaways. The only real weakness between either club comes on the ground, as the Bengals rank 26th in rushing through 16 weeks. Whether these rankings matter much remains to be seen.





Burrow owns a 2-0 record against top-five scoring defenses in his career, putting up 34 points against Kansas City in Week 17 of 2021, his last such matchup. That game made the rest of the NFL realize those Bengals were for real. A similar performance would undoubtedly move Cincinnati up in most power rankings heading into the postseason. Based on recent performances, one of two outcomes will prove true: The Bengals are either due for a loss just before the end of the regular season, or they will keep riding their wave of momentum to another significant victory. I've seen enough good from Cincy in the last two months to believe it will be the latter. We'll see if the Bills can prove me wrong and score a major win.