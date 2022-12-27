2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS





Broncos' record: 4-11 (.462)

Broncos' Week 17 opponent: at Chiefs

Seahawks' biggest needs: Edge, QB, DT





DP: Perhaps free-agent-to-be Geno Smith rediscovers the magic with winnable home games against the Jets and Rams remaining on the schedule, but he and the Seahawks are fading heading into the final two weeks. He’s now thrown five INTs in the last five games (four of them losses) after tossing just four in his first 10 starts.





