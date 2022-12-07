2023 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 88th NFL draft is scheduled to be held April 27-29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri, which will host the event for the first time. The 2022 draft was held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Who can enter the 2023 NFL Draft?

Players who have completed four years of college football eligibility are considered eligible for the draft. Underclassmen must be out of high school for at least three years before they can request the NFL's approval for special draft eligibility.

When do underclassmen have to declare by?

Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to renounce their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office.

When will the NFL announce who has been granted special eligibility?