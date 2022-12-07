2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Published: Dec 07, 2022 at 11:38 AM

Below you will find information on the 2023 NFL Draft and the rules pertaining to prospects' eligibility for it. The list of college players that follows the Q&A includes underclassmen -- players who have completed fewer than four years of college football eligibility -- who have stated their intent to enter the 2023 draft, sorted by school.

Draft eligibility Q&A

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 88th NFL draft is scheduled to be held April 27-29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri, which will host the event for the first time. The 2022 draft was held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Who can enter the 2023 NFL Draft?

Players who have completed four years of college football eligibility are considered eligible for the draft. Underclassmen must be out of high school for at least three years before they can request the NFL's approval for special draft eligibility.

When do underclassmen have to declare by?

Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to renounce their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office.

When will the NFL announce who has been granted special eligibility?

The list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry by the NFL will be released to the 32 teams on Jan. 20. In 2022, the league granted special eligibility to 73 players. Another 27 underclassmen who fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining were also eligible for selection.

Underclassmen who intend to enter the 2023 NFL Draft

ARKANSAS

AUBURN

FLORIDA

IOWA STATE

MARYLAND

MISSISSIPPI STATE

OHIO STATE

OKLAHOMA

OREGON

PENN STATE

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

TEXAS A&M

VIRGINIA

