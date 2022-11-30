Around the NFL

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Nov 30, 2022
Dan Parr

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced his intentions for the 2023 NFL Draft after posting 11 pass breakups in 10 games for the Nittany Lions this season.

One of the top talents in college football is moving on to the next level.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, announced via social media on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

A redshirt junior, Porter has started for Penn State over the past three seasons and is considered one of the best prospects at his position. He posted 27 tackles and finished second on the team with 11 pass breakups in 10 games this year, receiving first-team All-Big Ten accolades earlier this week. Porter was targeted 30 times in 2022, per PFF, and allowed just 15 catches for 143 yards and no touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds by Penn State, he appears to have the size and length NFL teams covet at cornerback.

His father won Super Bowl XL as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned four Pro Bowl nods during his 13 NFL seasons.

