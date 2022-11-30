Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

A redshirt junior, Porter has started for Penn State over the past three seasons and is considered one of the best prospects at his position. He posted 27 tackles and finished second on the team with 11 pass breakups in 10 games this year, receiving first-team All-Big Ten accolades earlier this week. Porter was targeted 30 times in 2022, per PFF, and allowed just 15 catches for 143 yards and no touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds by Penn State, he appears to have the size and length NFL teams covet at cornerback.