Texas RB Bijan Robinson intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Texas' Bijan Robinson, one of the best running back prospects to come along in recent years, announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft at a Monday press conference.

Robinson said he will not play in the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl versus Washington.

The 6-foot, 222-pound (school measurements) junior starred for three years with the Longhorns, rushing for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on 539 carries (6.3-yard average), and catching 60 passes for 805 yards (13.4-yard average) and eight TDs. In 2022, Robinson leads the FBS with 1,894 yards from scrimmage and ranks fifth with 1,580 yards rushing. He received the Doak Walker award, an honor given annually to college football's top running back, earlier this month.

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft did not feature a single running back taken, the first time there were no first-round backs since 2014. Since Saquon Barkley was drafted second overall in 2018, no back has been selected higher than 24th overall.