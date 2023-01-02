Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs announce they intend to enter 2023 NFL Draft

His size -- listed as 6-foot, 194 pounds by the school -- could be a talking point leading up to this year's draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri). The smallest recent first-round quarterback was the Cardinals' Kyler Murray, who measured 5-10 1/8 and 207 pounds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Anderson led the FBS in sacks in 2021 with 17.5 and followed that up with 10 more sacks in 2022, along with a pick-six. He finishes his Crimson Tide career with 62 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks over three seasons (41 games).

The 6-4, 243-pound (school measurements) linebacker was primarily a pass rusher for Nick Saban's defense -- and one of the best Saban has ever had at Alabama -- but has shown he can drop back into coverage and be a quality run defender, too.

If there's a consistent knock against Anderson, it's that he's left some meat on the bone with missed tackles. PFF has credited him with 36 missed tackles, averaging nearly one per game, in his career. In 2022 alone, Anderson had 14 missed tackles, per PFF.

But with his pass-rush juice and pro-ready athletic traits, Anderson is a highly coveted talent. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah likened him to the Bills' Von Miller after studying three of his game tapes from the 2021 season.

Gibbs shares some skills with the Saints' Alvin Kamara and looks quite a bit like him when running or catching the ball. Although he's a little smaller than Kamara, Gibbs has the kind of three-down skill set that could be very enticing to NFL teams. He transferred from Georgia Tech before this season, registering career highs in rush yards (926), yards per carry (6.1) and rushing TDs (seven), also catching 44 passes for 444 yards and three scores.