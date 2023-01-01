Georgia, TCU advance to 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

1) Often overlooked quarterback prospects will battle for title.

Both national-championship quarterbacks have taken the long road to getting on the radars of NFL scouts. Neither is a perfect prospect -- far from it -- but each has tangible and intangible qualities that will offer some appeal on the next level.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett has a couple things working against him as a prospect: his age (he turned 25 in October) and a lack of size (5-foot-11, 190 pounds, per school measurements). For much of the game against Ohio State, Bennett was having a tough go of it, with an interception, a few near picks and some shakiness against pressure.

But with the game on the line, Bennett delivered a touchdown drive befitting of a big-game competitor. He led Georgia on scoring drives of 62, 76 and 72 yards in the fourth quarter, making some NFL-quality throws late in the game.

Appreciation from NFL evaluators has grown over time because of his toughness, experience and football IQ, and he could be a Day 3 pick. The 2022 NFL draft featured two quarterbacks who turned 25 before the start of this season (Chris Oladokun and Skylar Thompson). They cracked Round 7 with less complete résumés than Bennett possesses.

TCU's Max Duggan entered this season with some late-round grades among evaluators, but he lost a camp battle for the starting job to Chandler Morris. When Morris suffered a knee injury against Colorado in the opener, Duggan -- who had started for three years prior -- took over again. And he didn't look back, leading the school to its first ever College Football Playoff appearance and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting to USC's Caleb Williams.

Beating Georgia in the title game would cap off one of the most stunning runs to college football's crown in recent memory, and Duggan certainly would gain some momentum after that as he transitions into draft prep.