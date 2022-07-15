Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

What I liked: I'm tempted to say everything. He checks every box. As a pass rusher, he has a dynamic first step. Anderson has long arms and he keeps opponents away from his chest. When his alignment is loose on the edge, he uses that runway to devastate offensive tackles with speed-to-power rushes. He is explosive as a looper on stunts, too. When he's aligned on the inside shoulder of the tackle, he wins with quickness to slip blocks and create havoc.

Against the run, he easily stacks single blocks and sets the edge. He can knife through double-teams to tally tackles for loss. His effort is outstanding to chase from the backside. It's almost comical what he does to tight ends and running backs when they draw the unfortunate assignment to block him.

I was surprised to see how comfortable Anderson was in coverage when given the opportunity to drop back. He can run and mirror tight ends in the middle of the field. I'm confident he could excel playing off the ball if called upon to do that at the next level. That's just an added luxury.

Where he needs to improve: There isn't much to mention here. I saw him get sealed by down blocks when tightly aligned a few times. He doesn't have wow chase speed deep down the field but he is excellent in short areas (SEE: Anderson's quick redirect and tackle against electric Georgia RB James Cook early in the second quarter of the national title game). This is really nitpicking. He's as polished and explosive as any pass rusher I've ever evaluated.

Biggest takeaway: I could make a 20-minute highlight tape of impressive defensive snaps from Anderson during the 2021 season. However, I was most blown away by his performance on extra-point attempts. I know that sounds crazy, but it's true. Having worked with one of Bill Belichick's top scouts, I know the importance the Patriots head coach places on that play. It tells you everything about the competitiveness of a player. After giving up a touchdown, you often see defensive players give marginal effort on extra-point tries. Anderson, despite being the most talented player in college football, plays harder than anyone else on the field during what some would consider a meaningless snap. I asked a source at Alabama about his character and he told me, "That's the best thing about him." It's rare to find a player with his combination of talent and intangibles. Special!

He reminds me of: Von Miller. I realize this is high praise but I got the same vibe watching Anderson that I did when I studied Miller coming out of Texas A&M in 2011. Both guys have very long arms. They understand how to set up blockers and finish. They are devastating on the backside versus the run and they play with excellent effort. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selectee, bends a little better than Anderson but I'd give the Bama edge rusher the nod when it comes to pure power.