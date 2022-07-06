Baker Mayfield, first pick of 2018 NFL Draft, traded: Ranking the top five classes from that year

Round 1:

(No. 25) Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

(32) Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

(162) Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

Round 6:

Round 7:

(238) Zach Sieler, DE, Ferris State





You don’t see NFL MVPs selected with the last pick of the first round too often. The Ravens get a lot of credit for landing Jackson, who won the award in 2019, 32nd overall, even if they did pick tight end Hayden Hurst (who was traded to Atlanta after two disappointing seasons) seven picks earlier.





Picking Orlando Brown in Round 3, despite his poor NFL Scouting Combine performance, was considered a smart move at the time, and proved to be -- even though he eventually asked for a trade and was dealt to Kansas City last offseason. Doubling down on former Oklahoma Sooners was fruitful, as Andrews is a two-time Pro Bowl selectee. Grabbing guard/center Bradley Bozeman in the sixth round turned out to be wise, as well. He was a full-time starter for the Ravens before signing with Carolina in March.





Baltimore found starter-quality players in cornerback Anthony Averett and linebacker Kenny Young in the fourth round as well as contributors in safety DeShon Elliott (sixth) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (seventh), although all four now play for different teams.