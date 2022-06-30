Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Published: Jun 30, 2022 at 07:21 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Post-hearing briefs from Watson's and the NFL's representation are due the week of July 11, with a ruling to follow thereafter, Rapoport reported. Although there is no set timeline for when Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, will make her decision on whether Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported that all parties expect a ruling before Browns veterans report to training camp on July 26.

Any potential appeal to Robinson's ruling, by either side, would be handled by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person he designates. The ensuing ruling would then be final.

Pelissero reported on Sunday that the NFL was expected to argue for an indefinite suspension of at least one year, and Watson could then apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season. Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, and the NFLPA's lawyers were expected to argue that neither the alleged violations against Watson nor precedence of past suspensions handed out by the league support a suspension of such length.

Watson has agreed to confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. He has denied any wrongdoing and maintained any sex with the women to be consensual. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.

Watson met with league investigators in May ahead of the disciplinary hearings, which began Tuesday.

"I met with the NFL a couple weeks ago, and I did everything they asked me to do, I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me," Watson told reporters on June 14. "I spent hours with the people they brought down, and that's all I can do is just be honest and tell them exactly what happened. I know they have a job and so I have to respect that, and that's what we wanted to do is cooperate. They have to make a decision that's for the league."

Watson has not played in an NFL game since the 2020 season when he was with the Houston Texans. Watson sat out the 2021 season, which followed him requesting a trade out of Houston prior to allegations of sexual misconduct first surfacing in March 2021. The Texans were sued for allegedly enabling Watson's behavior during massage sessions in a suit filed Monday in Harris County, Texas.

The Browns acquired Watson via trade in March 2022 and signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Related Content

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver's addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has wide receiver Jerry Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games last season, Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL.

news

RB Miles Sanders: Eagles 'feel like we're on an all-star team'

Eagles running back Miles Sanders believes there are the makings of something special in Philadelphia with the talent on offense, which now includes quarterback Jalen Hurts, wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Sanders at running back and Dallas Goedert at tight end.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing will continue Thursday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing before judge Sue Robinson will extend to a third day on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday following Day 2 of the hearing.

news

Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner (shoulder) says he's 'cleared' to return

New Orleans defensive end Payton Turner, who underwent shoulder surgery in November, announced Wednesday that he has been "cleared" ahead of training camp.

news

Justin Herbert: Chargers 'have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to'

The Chargers have high expectations for the 2022 season after all of their offseason additions. Quarterback Justin Herbert recently said they "have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

news

Bruce Arians discusses his new role with Buccaneers: It's a 'What do you think?' job

Bruce Arians stepped down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach earlier this offseason. He recently described his new position within the organization as a "What do you think?" job.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell 'embracing' role as backup: 'When my name is called, I'll be ready'

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is both adjusting to and embracing his role as a backup. Part of that approach involves being ready when his name is called.

news

Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week

First-ever Awards of Excellence winners to be recognized Wednesday and Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW