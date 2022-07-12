Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

What I liked: Levis offers a nice blend of size, arm strength and toughness. In the pocket, he has a good feel to climb and avoid pressure -- and also possesses enough athleticism to extend plays with his legs. He can really drive and power the ball outside the hash marks and down the field. There are some screen-heavy games (SEE: Georgia), but there are other contests where he is aggressive to push the ball vertically. He is effective on zone reads, showing quality decision making and ball handling. I love his competitiveness, which was on full display as he went aerial from the 5-yard line against Tennessee. He constantly looks to lower his shoulder to power through tacklers. While that is admirable, he will need to dial it down at the next level.

Where he needs to improve: Levis doesn't have a smooth, natural throwing motion. There are too many instances where he tries to guide the ball and it impacts his ball placement. He also needs to work on opening up his base when throwing to the left. If he can improve his alignment, I believe we'll see more consistent results. Levis had one egregious force throw against Tennessee, which resulted in a pick-six. Overall, though, his decision making wasn't a consistent problem in the games I studied. He is more accurate on drive throws than touch throws. That's another area that should improve with some mechanical tweaks.

Biggest takeaway: Sometimes it's helpful to limit yourself to a one-word description of a player. For Levis, that word is rugged. He plays with a toughness and competitiveness that is inspiring. He's not polished. There's work to be done. However, I love the way he leads with fortitude. It's easy to see how much the game means to him with his dogged playing style.

He reminds me of: I haven't seen Levis throw live and in person, which is typically the best way to generate the most sensible QB comparison. I don't have a comp that immediately comes to mind when I study him on tape, but I'm hopeful he can develop into a player like Dak Prescott. Both guys are strong, tough and competitive. Dak is a bit superior athletically, but Levis runs with the same tenacity as a ball carrier. They can both power the football into tight windows. Dak made major improvements in his final season at Mississippi State, and I'm looking for Levis to follow suit this year at Kentucky.