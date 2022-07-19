Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

What I liked: Stroud has a nice blend of size, production and poise. He throws from a firm platform and doesn't have much wasted motion in his delivery. He's at his best pushing the ball down the field. Stroud has a deft feel on fades and over-the-top throws. He can change trajectory when needed and drop the ball right over the outside shoulder of the receiver. I was impressed with his decision-making and poise on key downs and under pressure. He will take a sack when necessary instead of trying to play hero ball. I love the grit and toughness he displayed in the Rose Bowl. He led the Buckeyes to an epic comeback win against a talented Utah defense. He never seemed rattled, which is impressive for a first-year starter at the position.

Where he needs to improve: Stroud isn't an elite athlete and doesn't play with much creativity. He is at his best executing the play as it's designed on paper. I love the deep-ball touch and accuracy, but he can improve his ball placement on intermediate drive throws. He doesn't have a power arm, but he makes up for it with anticipation. I'd love to see him add some twitch to his game, but we've seen quarterbacks with similar traits have success at the next level. He doesn't need to tweak much mechanically. His footwork and alignment are in good shape.

Biggest takeaway: Ohio State quarterback prospects are very difficult to evaluate. The offensive scheme is effective, the line play is solid and the wideouts are spectacular. Those circumstances don't provide a ton of tight-window opportunities for the passer. I know the NFL track record of Buckeye quarterbacks hasn't been stellar, but I believe you need to evaluate every player on an individual basis. I do think Stroud has a strong skill set and I've been told his intangibles are outstanding. He loves football and has a very sharp mind for the game.

He reminds me of: I see a lot of similarities to Mac Jones. Both guys see the field well, make good decisions and take what the defense gives them. They protect the football and understand how to manage the game. Neither player has outstanding arm strength or athleticism but both have excellent touch on the deep ball. Jones surprised a lot of evaluators with his success as a rookie and I could see a similar outcome in Stroud's future.