Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Where he needs to improve: Size is the obvious negative when you evaluate Young. He's probably going to check in a little under 6-feet tall and he lacks the desired bulk for the position. While there's nothing he can do about his height, he can add some bulk to help deal with the wear and tear of playing the position. There isn't much else to critique. There are some occasions where he doesn't set his feet, despite operating in a clean pocket. That's not a great habit but he's such a natural thrower and it hasn't impacted his accuracy.

Biggest takeaway: While taking notes on Young, a few words repeatedly came to mind: urgency, twitch and sudden. Young does everything with quickness but he always seems to be under control. There's a confidence he possesses that allows him to play fast. He understands his system and shows a good feel for what defenses are trying to do against him.

He reminds me of: There really isn't a clean comparison for Young. However, I see the most similarities to a young Drew Brees. Both guys lack ideal size, but they make up for it with elite processing and accuracy. I think Brees was a similar athlete at that stage of his career. They are pure point guards. The ball comes out quick and the placement is excellent.