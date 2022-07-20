My 'Madden' 99 Club: These nine NFL players truly deserve the highest rating entering the 2022 season

A 99 rating for No. 99? Well, obviously. Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player to ever walk the face of the Earth. Yes, I closely followed the extraordinary careers of Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White. No disrespect at all to those legends, but Donald reigns supreme. He's an unparalleled game-wrecker at defensive tackle, a disruptive force of nature since entering the league as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In eight pro seasons, Donald has logged eight Pro Bowls, seven first-team All-Pros, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and a Defensive Rookie of the Year. During this span, he leads the NFL in sacks (98) and QB pressures (713, per Pro Football Focus), astounding figures for an interior defensive lineman. And the dude has a special knack for taking games over in crunch time. Just look at the most recent NFL game played ...





Donald was a one-man wrecking crew in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, as PFF credited him with seven pressures: four hurries, two sacks and one QB hit. And the last of those pressures put the game away -- putting a ring on Donald's finger.





Having just restructured his contract to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Donald remains squarely in the prime of his career. This is truly historic stuff we're watching. Soak it up, folks.