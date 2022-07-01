2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

It should not surprise anyone in the football world to see the Browns at the top of this list with a pair of former No. 1 overall picks positioned on the edges. Garrett, 26, and Clowney, 29, are five-star athletes with impressive sets of physical tools that challenge elite blockers in space. As explosive defenders with outstanding first-step quickness and burst, each player is capable of winning with speed around the corner. Garrett in particular is a monster off of the edge with a combination of pass-rush skills that has helped him record 51.5 sacks over the past four seasons. He single-handedly destroys pass-protection schemes while creating opportunities for others to feast on one-on-one matchups. Clowney has been a better run defender than pass rusher for most of his career but remains a viable threat off the edge. As an explosive straight-line athlete with long arms and heavy hands, he routinely wins his one-on-ones on the backside utilizing his superior athleticism and improved effort. As teams are forced to pick their poison when determining which way to slide the pass protection, the Browns' disruptive duo makes it impossible for the offensive coordinator to make the right choice.





THE NEXT TWO: 2) Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers; 3) Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals.