Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn't lived up to lofty expectations following an injury-marred second campaign.
The former first-round pick missed seven games in 2021 (six with an ankle injury and one while on the COVID-19 list). He netted 467 yards on 38 catches and didn't score a touchdown, but the addition of Russell Wilson has Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.
"Every detail matters with (Wilson)," Jeudy said at his youth football camp, via Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver. "You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he's on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I've learned a lot. He's a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it's going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we've got all the pieces we needed, so we've just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen."
The Broncos boast a stockpile of weapons with Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick at receiver and running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.
While all that firepower was also in Denver last year, the bet is that adding a star quarterback in Wilson will take them to the next level. Jeudy could benefit the most from Wilson's presence. The QB is one of the best deep-ball passers in the NFL, generating the most pass yards (6,347) and pass TDs (65) on deep passes in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).
After missing part of OTAs with a strained groin, Jeudy said he's healthy ahead of training camp. Remaining on the field will be a significant factor in whether the third-year receiver can make the leap from a tantalizing prospect to a consistent performer.