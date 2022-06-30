Around the NFL

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Published: Jun 30, 2022 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn't lived up to lofty expectations following an injury-marred second campaign.

The former first-round pick missed seven games in 2021 (six with an ankle injury and one while on the COVID-19 list). He netted 467 yards on 38 catches and didn't score a touchdown, but the addition of Russell Wilson has Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

"Every detail matters with (Wilson)," Jeudy said at his youth football camp, via Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver. "You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he's on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I've learned a lot. He's a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it's going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we've got all the pieces we needed, so we've just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen."

The Broncos boast a stockpile of weapons with Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick at receiver and running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

While all that firepower was also in Denver last year, the bet is that adding a star quarterback in Wilson will take them to the next level. Jeudy could benefit the most from Wilson's presence. The QB is one of the best deep-ball passers in the NFL, generating the most pass yards (6,347) and pass TDs (65) on deep passes in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

After missing part of OTAs with a strained groin, Jeudy said he's healthy ahead of training camp. Remaining on the field will be a significant factor in whether the third-year receiver can make the leap from a tantalizing prospect to a consistent performer.

Related Content

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games last season, Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL.

news

RB Miles Sanders: Eagles 'feel like we're on an all-star team'

Eagles running back Miles Sanders believes there are the makings of something special in Philadelphia with the talent on offense, which now includes quarterback Jalen Hurts, wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Sanders at running back and Dallas Goedert at tight end.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing will continue Thursday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing before judge Sue Robinson will extend to a third day on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday following Day 2 of the hearing.

news

Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner (shoulder) says he's 'cleared' to return

New Orleans defensive end Payton Turner, who underwent shoulder surgery in November, announced Wednesday that he has been "cleared" ahead of training camp.

news

Justin Herbert: Chargers 'have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to'

The Chargers have high expectations for the 2022 season after all of their offseason additions. Quarterback Justin Herbert recently said they "have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

news

Bruce Arians discusses his new role with Buccaneers: It's a 'What do you think?' job

Bruce Arians stepped down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach earlier this offseason. He recently described his new position within the organization as a "What do you think?" job.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell 'embracing' role as backup: 'When my name is called, I'll be ready'

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is both adjusting to and embracing his role as a backup. Part of that approach involves being ready when his name is called.

news

Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week

First-ever Awards of Excellence winners to be recognized Wednesday and Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from unspecified health issue

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is resting and progressing from an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday in its first statement since a June 14 announcement that Pegula was undergoing medical treatment.

news

Former Saints DB Steve Gleason named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was named a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The Denver Broncos were also named a finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and NFL free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr was tabbed as a Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalist.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW