Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn't lived up to lofty expectations following an injury-marred second campaign.

The former first-round pick missed seven games in 2021 (six with an ankle injury and one while on the COVID-19 list). He netted 467 yards on 38 catches and didn't score a touchdown, but the addition of Russell Wilson has Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

"Every detail matters with (Wilson)," Jeudy said at his youth football camp, via Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver. "You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he's on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I've learned a lot. He's a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it's going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we've got all the pieces we needed, so we've just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen."

While all that firepower was also in Denver last year, the bet is that adding a star quarterback in Wilson will take them to the next level. Jeudy could benefit the most from Wilson's presence. The QB is one of the best deep-ball passers in the NFL, generating the most pass yards (6,347) and pass TDs (65) on deep passes in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).