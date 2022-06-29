Justin Herbert: Chargers 'have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to'

In Justin Herbert's second season, the Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate hot with a 4-1 record but stumbled down the stretch, losing three of their final four games, including the overtime thriller in Las Vegas, to miss the postseason.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, Herbert told Alex Marvez and Ryan Leaf that the Chargers need to be steadier in 2022 to get through a tough AFC West and reach the playoffs.

"It's all about consistency," the QB said. "We have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

Even with the offseason upgrades, Herbert knows it will come down to execution.

"We've definitely added some guys on defense, picked up a few guys on offense, and had a great offseason so far," he said. "And as soon as the season comes, we understand it's all about execution and being sharp week in and week out, never looking ahead and making sure we're doing everything we can to give ourselves a shot on Sundays."

Herbert has been a revelation in two years with the Chargers, proving every bit a franchise quarterback. He passed for 5,014 yards (second-most in NFL) and 38 TDs (third) in 2021, becoming the first QB all-time with 30-plus pass TDs in each of his first two seasons.