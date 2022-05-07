Around the NFL

Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy says signing with Chargers is 'a match made in heaven'

Published: May 07, 2022 at 10:39 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After a bittersweet conclusion to his time in New England, linebacker Kyle Van Noy is ready to make his mark with a new team.

"I'll always be a Patriot. There's no denying that," Van Noy said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show. "But I'm definitely a Charger and I hope to be putting a Charger symbol right up to the Patriots because I want to be remembered as both."

After being released by New England in March, Van Noy has now found his home with the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he signed on Thursday after a visit. And while this marks this end of his time on the East Coast, Van Noy said he's ready to bring his Super Bowl experience to another organization that is in pursuit of a championship.

"I think it's going to be a match made in heaven," he said. "I'm going to do everything I can to bring that championship pedigree to that team. That's something that is within me, and I'm a winner, and that's what I want to bring."

Van Noy started his career in Detroit, but found success with New England after being traded during the 2016 season. With Van Noy a part of Bill Belichick's defense, the Patriots made appearances in three Super Bowls in a row, winning it all in 2016 and 2018.

While Van Noy was an important contributor to the defense during his first stint in New England, an opportunity in free agency led to his first exit. Signing a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2020 season, Van Noy was in Miami for only one season following his release, which led his journey back to New England for 2021. Following another release after only one year with the Patriots, Van Noy said that he hears a lot of speculation about whether he can still play at a high level. That doubt is what fueled his desire to join a team like the Chargers where his presence and experience could make a difference.

"Obviously the end is near, but I've still got enough juice. I've got a lot of juice left. I'm still hungry. I get up and I love proving my family right and I love proving haters wrong," Van Noy said. "I've got a chip on my shoulder, and I've got a lot to prove still. Everybody thinks I can't play outside of New England for some reason. I can't wait to prove all the people in my life right."

And now, Van Noy will be joining a Chargers team that just barely missed out on a playoff berth last season. That narrowly missed opportunity created extra motivation amongst all levels of the organization to win, something Van Noy said he could feel immediately as he visited the team, and made him want to join in.

"(The Chargers) do whatever it takes to be a championship organization, you can tell that as soon as you walk through the building," Van Noy said. "You just feel this sense of urgency, and everybody's hungry to win, and that's how they want it.

"They want to win, and they're doing whatever it takes to win."

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that DT Marcell Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday. Dareus hasn't played in the NFL since 2019.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: 'That's certainly the plan'

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

news

Raiders announce Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization; former interim president alleges he was fired for reporting hostile work environment

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

news

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like 'two first-round draft choices' at WR

The Saints spent a first-round pick in last week's draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. With Michael Thomas on the mend, they believe they're in line to see double the return.

news

Ezekiel Elliott approves of Cowboys' first-round selection of Tyler Smith

Dallas' first-round pick of Tyler Smith addresses an immediate void at left guard and gives Dallas a long-term option at left tackle. It might also produce a needed boost in production for a key member of the Cowboys offense.

news

Jameson Williams ready to 'show the world' Lions were right to trade up and draft him

The Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the draft to select Jameson Williams. Williams, a one-year standout at Alabama, is ready to "show the world" that the Lions were right to do so.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' QB situation: 'I don't see us making a trade for anybody'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the Seahawks will continue to look for potential adds to the QB room, but he doesn't see them "making a trade for anybody at all."

news

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler K.J. Wright has made it know he wants to return to Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before joining the Raiders in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 5

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy has signed with the Chargers, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had reported earlier on Thursday that Van Noy was visiting with Los Angeles.

news

2022 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW