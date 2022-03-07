Patriots releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots are once again parting ways with veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy﻿.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed Monday that the Pats are releasing Van Noy. ESPN first reported the news. The team has since announced Van Noy's release.

The move clears $5 million in salary cap space this year, which gives Bill Belichick additional flexibility heading toward free agency.

After obtaining Van Noy in a trade with Detroit in 2016, New England saw the versatile linebacker become a key contributor to its defense with his ability to rush the passer and cover in space.

Van Noy signed with the Dolphins in 2020, where he spent one season before his release and return to Foxborough.

The Patriots need to get younger and faster at the linebacker position this offseason, and that starts with parting ways with the 30-year-old Van Noy.