NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 5

The (Hollywood) Hills may have eyes -- or at least they did on Thursday.

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy tweeted a trio of wide-eyed emojis in the morning, and Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day followed Van Noy with his own set of intrigued eyeballs (before he eventually deleted the tweet). The reason became evident soon thereafter: Van Noy is meeting with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and if all goes well, there is a good chance Van Noy will sign with Los Angeles.

Van Noy began his career in Detroit before the Lions traded him to New England in 2016, where he became an important part of a Patriots defense that reached the Super Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2018, winning two of the three. Van Noy parlayed that success into a four-year, $51 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, but lasted just one season in South Florida before being released and returning to the Patriots.

A free agent once again at 31 years old, Van Noy is exploring a move west to a Chargers team that expects to contend in 2022 after narrowly missing the playoffs last season. If he signs, he'd join a defense that includes Joseph-Day, Joey Bosa and offseason acquisition Khalil Mack.

It's certainly an enticing proposition for an eight-year veteran in search of another chance to pursue a title, and he'd bring with him Super Bowl-winning experience to a Chargers team that could use such a presence in its locker room. We'll see if they work out a deal during his visit.

Roster moves

  • The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with No. 28 overall pick Devonte Wyatt on his $12.86 million rookie deal, Rapoport reported.

Visits

  • The Atlanta Falcons hosted veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski for a visit Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelisseo reported, per a source. Kwiatkoski also has two more visits scheduled, and should sign somewhere soon, per Pelissero.

