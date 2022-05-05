Packers signing DT Devonte Wyatt, first 2022 first-rounder to sign rookie contract

The No. 28 pick is the first of the first-rounders to ink a deal.
The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with former Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.
Wyatt is locked in for a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $12.86 million with a $6.533 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.
The only other player from this year's draft who has signed a deal so far is former Virginia Tech edge rusher Amare Barno, a sixth-round pick who signed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. So with Thursday's news, Wyatt becomes the first of the 2022 first-round picks to officially sign a contract.
Wyatt was one of the five Georgia defensive players selected in the first round, and one of 15 total Bulldog players selected in total in last week's draft, with both being records for the modern-draft era. Another member of the 2021 CFP National Championship-winning Bulldog defense was also selected by the Packers in the first round, as Green Bay drafted Wyatt's teammate, linebacker Quay Walker, with the No. 22 overall pick.