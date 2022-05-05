Around the NFL

Packers signing DT Devonte Wyatt, first 2022 first-rounder to sign rookie contract

Published: May 05, 2022 at 10:55 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The No. 28 pick is the first of the first-rounders to ink a deal.

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with former Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.

Wyatt is locked in for a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $12.86 million with a $6.533 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.

The only other player from this year's draft who has signed a deal so far is former Virginia Tech edge rusher Amare Barno, a sixth-round pick who signed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. So with Thursday's news, Wyatt becomes the first of the 2022 first-round picks to officially sign a contract.

Wyatt was one of the five Georgia defensive players selected in the first round, and one of 15 total Bulldog players selected in total in last week's draft, with both being records for the modern-draft era. Another member of the 2021 CFP National Championship-winning Bulldog defense was also selected by the Packers in the first round, as Green Bay drafted Wyatt's teammate, linebacker Quay Walker, with the No. 22 overall pick.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 5

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and if all goes well, there is a good chance Van Noy will sign with Los Angeles.

news

2022 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker.

news

Cap-strapped Giants expected to part ways with James Bradberry by 'end of the week'

Could the Giants' run with James Bradberry be in its final days? New York GM Joe Schoen told reporters this week that a resolution with the veteran CB could happen by the end of the week.

news

Darius Leonard 'fell out of love' with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseason

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard revealed he was fighting a significant mental health battle while also attempting to play through the pain of a nagging ankle injury, hindering his performance and negatively affecting his mental state in a profound manner.

news

Steelers to have second round of interviews for vacant general manager job

Pittsburgh will have a second round of interviews for its vacant GM job. Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek are among those who are scheduled to meet with the Steelers again.

news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith excited 'just to learn from' new teammate A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith is coming off a season with the Eagles in which he reset the franchise's rookie receiving yards record, but he knows there's room for improvement and learning from his new teammate, A.J. Brown, is great way to do just that.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in minor automobile crash, did not sustain serious injuries

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash Wednesday in Dallas, but did not sustain serious injuries.

news

Chargers sign former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is staying in the AFC West and signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Patriots UDFA QB D'Eriq King could play 'receiver, quarterback, running back'

After drafting Mac Jones in the 2021 first round, the Patriots picked QB Bailey Zappe in the sixth and also added Miami QB D'Eriq King as an undrafted free agent. But King could see reps at quarterback, running back and/or wide receiver.

news

Tyrann Mathieu on homecoming with Saints: 'I knew where I wanted to be'

Former Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is excited to return to his home state to play for the Saints, and just as amped to be a part of a defense that he says pops "off the screen."

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects 'fierce' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained the trials and tribulations of having a competition among three quarterbacks and how he expects his veteran QBs to handle a rookie in the mix during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW