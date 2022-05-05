Packers signing DT Devonte Wyatt, first 2022 first-rounder to sign rookie contract

The No. 28 pick is the first of the first-rounders to ink a deal.

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with former Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.

Wyatt is locked in for a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $12.86 million with a $6.533 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.

The only other player from this year's draft who has signed a deal so far is former Virginia Tech edge rusher Amare Barno, a sixth-round pick who signed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. So with Thursday's news, Wyatt becomes the first of the 2022 first-round picks to officially sign a contract.