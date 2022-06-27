State of the 2022 Cleveland Browns: Beyond Deshaun Watson, core is loaded with talent

... people shouldn't overthink: The Baker Mayfield situation. It will be interesting to see what happens with Mayfield. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is owed $18.9 million guaranteed in the final year of his rookie contract. He's also coming off a rocky 2021 marred by a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, which required surgery. All of that will complicate the Browns' efforts to trade him, especially with few teams seeking a starting QB at this point in the year. (He's not going to be some kind of high-end luxury backup in Dallas or Tampa Bay, even if that might be the best thing for his career.) But one thing that will almost certainly not happen is Mayfield starting games for Cleveland again, given how that relationship has soured. Whatever happens with Watson, the Browns signed Jacoby Brissett, who has had some success in the NFL previously, and they will presumably turn to him in the interim.